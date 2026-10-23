British jets join French nuclear exercise for first time, France says

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23-10-2026 | 07:28
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British jets join French nuclear exercise for first time, France says
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British jets join French nuclear exercise for first time, France says

British and French jets flew together over the Mediterranean in their first joint exercise involving France's airborne nuclear capability, Paris said ‌on Friday, underscoring their cooperation at a time of friction with Russia.

The two allies agreed in July 2025 to reinforce cooperation over their nuclear arsenals in response to growing threats to Europe and uncertainty over their U.S. ally.

"Having independent nuclear forces does not ⁠preclude coordination," said French Armed Forces Minister Catherine Vautrin.

"Our nuclear cooperation with the United Kingdom continues to deepen: on Tuesday evening, British Typhoons took part for the very first time in a French nuclear exercise alongside Rafales (warplanes)."

After taking off from the Saint-Dizier air base in northeastern France, the French jets were escorted by British RAF Typhoon fighters, simulating a nuclear strike in an exercise called "Rummy," France's Armed Forces ‌ministry ⁠said.

"In an increasingly dangerous world, our adversaries should be in no doubt: the United Kingdom and France stand together in their commitment to European security and to maintaining the deterrence that has helped preserve peace for generations," ⁠added British Defence Secretary Wes Streeting.

France's President Emmanuel Macron said in March that Paris would expand its nuclear arsenal and launched an initiative offering European partners joint ⁠exercises and possible short-term deployment of French nuclear-capable assets on their territory.

France spends roughly €5.6 billion ($6.04 billion) a year to maintain its stockpile ⁠of 290 submarine- and air-launched weapons — the world's fourth-largest arsenal.

Britain has 225 nuclear warheads.

In comparison, Russia and the United States have more than 5,000 each.

Reuters

World News

France

Nuclear

Russia

United States

Britain

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