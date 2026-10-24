Cuba mocks US 'desperation' calling on Cubans to work with CIA

Havana on Friday mocked the "desperation" of the United States after it called for Cubans to collaborate with the CIA, as Washington intensifies its pressure on the communist island.



"Now the United States is resorting to public recruitment for the CIA," Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio wrote on X.



"There must be a great deal of desperation or misery within the agency for it to be forced to sell its services like a tube of toothpaste."



AFP