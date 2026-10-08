Lebanese Army foils smuggling attempt near Arsal

The Lebanese Army said it foiled a smuggling operation on October 7, 2026, during exceptional measures to monitor and secure the Lebanese-Syrian border.



The army said an armed clash broke out in the outskirts of Arsal between a military unit and smugglers, with no injuries reported. The unit subsequently foiled the smuggling operation and seized five pickup trucks that were heading into Lebanese territory.



The vehicles were carrying about 5 tons of copper and tin, in addition to a large quantity of tobacco.



The unit also arrested a Lebanese citizen for his alleged involvement in the smuggling operation.



The seized materials were handed over to the relevant authorities, while an investigation was launched into the detainee under the supervision of the competent judiciary.