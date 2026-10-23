News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
22
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
22
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ukraine embassy in Washington reopens after suspicious object causes brief disruption
World News
23-10-2026 | 11:42
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Ukraine embassy in Washington reopens after suspicious object causes brief disruption
The Ukrainian embassy in Washington said on Friday that it was resuming operations after a brief disruption caused by the discovery of a suspicious object that U.S. law enforcement examined and determined was non-threatening.
Law enforcement and a bomb squad were called earlier to assess the object, which was discovered near the entrance to the embassy's consular section, triggering a temporary evacuation of the premises.
The area around the diplomatic mission had reopened after authorities gave the all-clear, and consular services were expected to resume shortly, the embassy said in a statement.
Reuters
World News
Ukraine
Washington
United States
Deadly France shooting a 'racist, probably Islamophobic' attack: Mayor
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-10-20
South Korea to withdraw some Ukraine embassy staff after POW row
World News
2026-10-20
South Korea to withdraw some Ukraine embassy staff after POW row
0
World News
2026-10-09
Four sources tell Reuters: China to resume fuel exports in October after brief suspension
World News
2026-10-09
Four sources tell Reuters: China to resume fuel exports in October after brief suspension
0
World News
2026-10-18
Lithuania told residents to go to shelters after detecting a flying object
World News
2026-10-18
Lithuania told residents to go to shelters after detecting a flying object
0
World News
2026-10-11
Indian embassy says citizen died day after being injured in Riyadh airport attack
World News
2026-10-11
Indian embassy says citizen died day after being injured in Riyadh airport attack
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:51
Deadly France shooting a 'racist, probably Islamophobic' attack: Mayor
World News
09:51
Deadly France shooting a 'racist, probably Islamophobic' attack: Mayor
0
World News
09:38
Ukraine, Russia swap 270 POWs each
World News
09:38
Ukraine, Russia swap 270 POWs each
0
World News
09:32
Melania Trump secures Oleshky ceasefire between Russia, Ukraine, White House says
World News
09:32
Melania Trump secures Oleshky ceasefire between Russia, Ukraine, White House says
0
World News
08:49
European, Mideast foreign ministers hold talks in Istanbul
World News
08:49
European, Mideast foreign ministers hold talks in Istanbul
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-02
Speaker Berri warns against sectarian strife, condemns insults targeting religious symbols
Lebanon News
2026-05-02
Speaker Berri warns against sectarian strife, condemns insults targeting religious symbols
0
Lebanon News
2026-10-20
UNIFIL: Mission continues operations as Security Council considers post-mission options
Lebanon News
2026-10-20
UNIFIL: Mission continues operations as Security Council considers post-mission options
0
Middle East News
2026-05-09
UK sending warship to Middle East ahead of Hormuz mission
Middle East News
2026-05-09
UK sending warship to Middle East ahead of Hormuz mission
0
Lebanon News
2026-10-16
Lebanese family sues OpenAI over death of 15-year-old Mathias Habib: Lawsuit details alleged ChatGPT safety failures
Lebanon News
2026-10-16
Lebanese family sues OpenAI over death of 15-year-old Mathias Habib: Lawsuit details alleged ChatGPT safety failures
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
08:13
Seven killed in church shooting in southern Jordan: State TV
Middle East News
08:13
Seven killed in church shooting in southern Jordan: State TV
2
Middle East News
11:22
Jordan church attack carried out by 'group of extremists:' Interior minister
Middle East News
11:22
Jordan church attack carried out by 'group of extremists:' Interior minister
3
Lebanon Economy
02:30
Lebanon sees slight drop in fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
02:30
Lebanon sees slight drop in fuel prices
4
Lebanon News
10:42
Aoun condemns deadly church attack in Jordan, expresses solidarity
Lebanon News
10:42
Aoun condemns deadly church attack in Jordan, expresses solidarity
5
Lebanon News
05:54
PM Salam says Lebanon's transport crisis is a state responsibility
Lebanon News
05:54
PM Salam says Lebanon's transport crisis is a state responsibility
6
Lebanon News
12:23
Electricité du Liban to cut power to public institutions over unpaid bills
Lebanon News
12:23
Electricité du Liban to cut power to public institutions over unpaid bills
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
What happens to Lebanon-Israel talks after Israel's election?
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
What happens to Lebanon-Israel talks after Israel's election?
8
World News
07:03
Prosecutors investigate Paris suburb shooting as 'terrorist' attack
World News
07:03
Prosecutors investigate Paris suburb shooting as 'terrorist' attack
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More