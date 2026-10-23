Ukraine embassy in Washington reopens after suspicious object causes brief disruption

The Ukrainian embassy in Washington said ‌on Friday that it was resuming operations after a brief disruption caused by the discovery of a suspicious ⁠object that U.S. law enforcement examined and determined was non-threatening.



Law enforcement and a bomb squad were called earlier to assess the object, which was discovered near the entrance to ‌the ⁠embassy's consular section, triggering a temporary evacuation of the premises.



The area around the diplomatic mission ⁠had reopened after authorities gave the all-clear, and consular services were expected ⁠to resume shortly, the embassy said in a ⁠statement.



Reuters