Zelensky warns Europe to 'pay close attention' to US-Russia talks on broader security

World News
12-11-2026 | 07:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Zelensky warns Europe to &#39;pay close attention&#39; to US-Russia talks on broader security
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Zelensky warns Europe to 'pay close attention' to US-Russia talks on broader security

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Europe Thursday to be wary of discussions between the United States and Russia about a new security framework for the continent.

"We are waiting for more details, and Europe needs to pay close attention," Zelensky told European leaders at a summit in Dublin.

AFP

World News

Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky

Europe

United States

Russia

LBCI Next
Death toll in New York building collapse rises to six: Official
US envoys arrive at Kremlin for Ukraine talks with Putin: AFP
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-09-26

Europe 'doing everything' to thwart Ukraine talks: Russia's Lavrov

LBCI
World News
2026-11-07

Zelensky says Russia ramping up strikes to 'pressure' Ukraine at talks

LBCI
World News
2026-10-10

Zelensky slams Russia's offer to supply oil to US, world markets

LBCI
World News
2026-11-09

EU chief says Ukraine truce needed before talks on 'Europe's security architecture'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:30

Military helicopter crashes in eastern Turkey, defence ministry says

LBCI
World News
11:10

Trump calls for Apple ex-CEO Tim Cook to replace Huang at Nvidia

LBCI
World News
11:06

One dead, four wounded in downtown Washington shooting: Police chief

LBCI
World News
09:46

US envoys leave Kremlin after Putin meeting: AFP

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-01

Turkey bus accident kills eight, injures 26: Governor

LBCI
World News
2026-10-23

Russia says talks with Ukraine, US 'planned' for Abu Dhabi

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-14

Lebanon, Iran and the Houthis: Israel's election campaign heats up

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-16

Lebanon 'not aware' of any upcoming contact with Israel: Official source

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15

Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09

US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08

Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Al Walid Hallani released after fatal car accident in Beirut as investigation continues: The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

The final hours of Ahmad al-Alwani: Surveillance footage reveals new details in Beirut murder investigation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Israel seeks to reshape UNIFIL's role in Lebanon as tensions with Iran resurface

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:21

Lebanon allocates $100 million for EDL dues, $20 million for solar energy

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:26

Sami Gemayel challenges Iranian Parliament Speaker's remarks, Berri responds: "We are free"

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:34

State Security seizes and destroys 330 kilograms of unsafe meat products in Sidon, arrests shop owner

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:54

President Aoun calls for stronger Lebanon-Turkey ties as Bilal Erdogan voices support for Lebanese sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

PM Salam calls for international support to address Lebanon's environmental damage at COP31

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More