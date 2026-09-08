Over 500 killed since Yemen clashes began last week: Sources to AFP

Middle East News
08-09-2026 | 11:19
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Over 500 killed since Yemen clashes began last week: Sources to AFP
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Over 500 killed since Yemen clashes began last week: Sources to AFP

More than 500 people were killed since Yemen's Houthi rebels launched an offensive last week to advance towards the Red Sea, most of them combattants, according to an AFP tally based on sources on both sides.

At least 216 government forces and 278 Houthi fighters were killed since the clashes began, according to sources from both sides who requested anonymity to discuss sensitive matters, in addition to at least 29 civilians.

AFP

Middle East News

killed

since

Yemen

clashes

began

week:

Sources

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