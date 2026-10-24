North Korea's Kim 'appears' to have arrived in China's Dandong: Seoul govt source

World News
24-10-2026 | 03:42
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North Korea&#39;s Kim &#39;appears&#39; to have arrived in China&#39;s Dandong: Seoul govt source
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North Korea's Kim 'appears' to have arrived in China's Dandong: Seoul govt source

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un appears to have arrived in the Chinese border city of Dandong via a newly opened bridge linking the two countries, a South Korean government source said on Saturday.

"It appears that Kim Jong Un has arrived in Dandong, China, via the New Yalu River Bridge," the unidentified source said, without giving further details.

AFP

World News

Korea's

'appears'

arrived

China's

Dandong:

Seoul

source

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