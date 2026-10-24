North Korea's Kim returns home after visit to Chinese border city: Xinhua

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24-10-2026 | 07:58
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North Korea&#39;s Kim returns home after visit to Chinese border city: Xinhua
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North Korea's Kim returns home after visit to Chinese border city: Xinhua

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un returned home after a day trip to the Chinese border city of Dandong on Saturday, Xinhua news agency said.

China's top political advisor Wang Huning met Kim in Dandong, where Wang conveyed "Chinese President Xi Jinping's cordial greetings and best wishes to Kim," Xinhua said, adding Wang "saw him off at the China-North Korea New Yalu River Bridge."



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