Eisenkot's party invites members of Netanyahu's Likud to join a unity govt

Middle East News
07-11-2026 | 14:16
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Eisenkot&#39;s party invites members of Netanyahu&#39;s Likud to join a unity govt
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Eisenkot's party invites members of Netanyahu's Likud to join a unity govt

Yashar, the party led by Gadi Eisenkot, who is expected to be tasked on Sunday with forming Israel's next government, called on allies of incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's party to join his coalition.

"If Likud and its allies are suddenly interested in 'unity' and a broad government, they are more than welcome to publicly announce the dissolution of their alliance with the extremists... and their willingness to join a government under Prime Minister Eisenkot," Yashar wrote on X, shortly after Netanyahu called for a national unity government in a video speech.

AFP

Middle East News

Israel

Yashar

Gadi Eisenkot

Benjamin Netanyahu

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