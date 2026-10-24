Ukrainian strike kills 3 in Russia-occupied territory: Officials

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24-10-2026 | 05:24
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Ukrainian strike kills 3 in Russia-occupied territory: Officials
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Ukrainian strike kills 3 in Russia-occupied territory: Officials

A Ukrainian strike in part of the northeastern Kharkiv region held by Russia killed at least three people and gravely wounded another on Saturday, according to the Moscow-backed authorities.

"Three civilians were killed and a woman was seriously wounded as a result of a strike by a Ukrainian drone on a car in the village of Pisky in the Kharkiv region," Vitaliy Ganchev, a local Russia-installed governor, wrote on Telegram.

AFP

World News

strike

kills

Russia-occupied

territory:

Officials

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