News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Diplomatic source to Sky News Arabia: Israel rejects withdrawal from Zawtar El Charqiyeh under South Lebanon pilot areas plan
Lebanon News
18-07-2026 | 12:16
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Diplomatic source to Sky News Arabia: Israel rejects withdrawal from Zawtar El Charqiyeh under South Lebanon pilot areas plan
Diplomatic source to Sky News Arabia: Israel rejects withdrawal from Zawtar El Charqiyeh under South Lebanon pilot areas plan
An Israeli refusal to withdraw from Zawtar El Charqiyeh is preventing the implementation of the “pilot areas” plan in southern Lebanon, a diplomatic source told Sky News Arabia.
The source said that after Frun, the Lebanese Army will deploy in Zawtar al-Gharbiya, followed by Al-Ghandouriya, Qlaileh, Burj Qalaouiyah and then Srifa.
The inspection of private properties in Froun in the coming days will be carried out in coordination with the Lebanese judiciary, the source said, adding that the Lebanese Army’s deployment in Frun and subsequent operational steps were based on a plan submitted by the army.
The source added that Lebanon has agreed to the participation of any European country in the verification mechanism for the pilot areas, noting that Italy has proposed working with the United States on the mechanism.
Lebanon News
source
Arabia:
Israel
rejects
withdrawal
Zawtar
Charqiyeh
under
South
Lebanon
pilot
areas
Next
Israeli army claims striking Hezbollah drone cell in southern Lebanon
LBCI Source: Contacts continue on pilot areas as talks await President Aoun's US visit
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-28
Israel’s Netanyahu outlines pilot withdrawal plan in south Lebanon amid disputed map: details
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-28
Israel’s Netanyahu outlines pilot withdrawal plan in south Lebanon amid disputed map: details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-23
US-monitored talks: Israel promotes "pilot zone" plan in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-23
US-monitored talks: Israel promotes "pilot zone" plan in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-15
Lebanese source to Al Jazeera: Rome talks reach agreement on two pilot zones in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-07-15
Lebanese source to Al Jazeera: Rome talks reach agreement on two pilot zones in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-11
US delegation in Lebanon to discuss Israel 'pilot zone' withdrawal: Official
Lebanon News
2026-07-11
US delegation in Lebanon to discuss Israel 'pilot zone' withdrawal: Official
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
After 17 years, Lebanese presidency makes a new White House visit: What is at stake
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
After 17 years, Lebanese presidency makes a new White House visit: What is at stake
0
Lebanon News
12:23
Israel-Lebanon conflict death toll rises to 4,328, Health Ministry says
Lebanon News
12:23
Israel-Lebanon conflict death toll rises to 4,328, Health Ministry says
0
Lebanon News
12:19
Israeli army claims striking Hezbollah drone cell in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:19
Israeli army claims striking Hezbollah drone cell in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
10:42
LBCI Source: Contacts continue on pilot areas as talks await President Aoun's US visit
Lebanon News
10:42
LBCI Source: Contacts continue on pilot areas as talks await President Aoun's US visit
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-04-17
Trump says Iran agrees to 'never' close Hormuz Strait again
World News
2026-04-17
Trump says Iran agrees to 'never' close Hormuz Strait again
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-17
Syria rebuilds Arida border crossing as Lebanon struggles with funding constraints
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-17
Syria rebuilds Arida border crossing as Lebanon struggles with funding constraints
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-05-22
US ramps up pressure on Lebanon with sweeping sanctions tied to Hezbollah and Israel talks — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2026-05-22
US ramps up pressure on Lebanon with sweeping sanctions tied to Hezbollah and Israel talks — the details
0
Middle East News
2026-03-02
Israel army says no reason for Lebanon ground invasion for now
Middle East News
2026-03-02
Israel army says no reason for Lebanon ground invasion for now
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
0
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:17
One soldier killed, two injured in explosion involving army vehicle in southern Lebanon: Army statement
Lebanon News
07:17
One soldier killed, two injured in explosion involving army vehicle in southern Lebanon: Army statement
2
Lebanon News
03:25
President Joseph Aoun heads to Washington for talks with Trump on Lebanon’s stability
Lebanon News
03:25
President Joseph Aoun heads to Washington for talks with Trump on Lebanon’s stability
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
After 17 years, Lebanese presidency makes a new White House visit: What is at stake
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
After 17 years, Lebanese presidency makes a new White House visit: What is at stake
4
Lebanon News
08:10
President Aoun to meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
08:10
President Aoun to meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday: Sources to LBCI
5
Lebanon News
12:16
Diplomatic source to Sky News Arabia: Israel rejects withdrawal from Zawtar El Charqiyeh under South Lebanon pilot areas plan
Lebanon News
12:16
Diplomatic source to Sky News Arabia: Israel rejects withdrawal from Zawtar El Charqiyeh under South Lebanon pilot areas plan
6
Lebanon News
12:19
Israeli army claims striking Hezbollah drone cell in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:19
Israeli army claims striking Hezbollah drone cell in southern Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
10:42
LBCI Source: Contacts continue on pilot areas as talks await President Aoun's US visit
Lebanon News
10:42
LBCI Source: Contacts continue on pilot areas as talks await President Aoun's US visit
8
Middle East News
02:46
Kuwait says Iran hit second power, water plant
Middle East News
02:46
Kuwait says Iran hit second power, water plant
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More