Diplomatic source to Sky News Arabia: Israel rejects withdrawal from Zawtar El Charqiyeh under South Lebanon pilot areas plan

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18-07-2026 | 12:16
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Diplomatic source to Sky News Arabia: Israel rejects withdrawal from Zawtar El Charqiyeh under South Lebanon pilot areas plan
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Diplomatic source to Sky News Arabia: Israel rejects withdrawal from Zawtar El Charqiyeh under South Lebanon pilot areas plan

Diplomatic source to Sky News Arabia: Israel rejects withdrawal from Zawtar El Charqiyeh under South Lebanon pilot areas plan

An Israeli refusal to withdraw from Zawtar El Charqiyeh is preventing the implementation of the “pilot areas” plan in southern Lebanon, a diplomatic source told Sky News Arabia.

The source said that after Frun, the Lebanese Army will deploy in Zawtar al-Gharbiya, followed by Al-Ghandouriya, Qlaileh, Burj Qalaouiyah and then Srifa.

The inspection of private properties in Froun in the coming days will be carried out in coordination with the Lebanese judiciary, the source said, adding that the Lebanese Army’s deployment in Frun and subsequent operational steps were based on a plan submitted by the army.

The source added that Lebanon has agreed to the participation of any European country in the verification mechanism for the pilot areas, noting that Italy has proposed working with the United States on the mechanism.

Lebanon News

source

Arabia:

Israel

rejects

withdrawal

Zawtar

Charqiyeh

under

South

Lebanon

pilot

areas

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