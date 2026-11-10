France says rules out 'nothing' over freezer cyberattack blamed on Iran

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10-11-2026 | 02:22
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France says rules out &#39;nothing&#39; over freezer cyberattack blamed on Iran
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France says rules out 'nothing' over freezer cyberattack blamed on Iran

France's foreign minister said Tuesday that Paris ruled out "nothing" to respond to a major cyberattack on hundreds of supermarket fridges in October that it has blamed on Iran.

Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told FranceinfoTV that Iran's ambassador would be summoned and European-level sanctions would be sought, adding: "I can also tell you that we rule nothing out and will take all measures -- including those we may not disclose publicly -- that we deem proportionate and necessary to deter any further attacks."

AFP

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