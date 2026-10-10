Germany pursues new Russia sanctions despite US diesel deal

World News
10-10-2026 | 06:30
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Germany pursues new Russia sanctions despite US diesel deal
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Germany pursues new Russia sanctions despite US diesel deal

Germany said Saturday it would continue to push for new EU sanctions against Russia despite Moscow's agreement with Washington to release diesel to world markets to ease a fuel crunch.

Germany noted the U.S. decision to ease its sanctions imposed on Moscow over the invasion of Ukraine, but continued working with European partners on further sanctions, government spokesman Stefan Kornelius said in a statement sent to AFP.

AFP


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