Russia sees new security framework for Europe as main thrust of Ukraine talks, delegation source says

Russia believes that the main thrust of new peace talks on Ukraine starting in Abu Dhabi later on Tuesday will be trying to ‌hammer out the key elements of a new post-war security framework for Europe, a source in the Russian delegation said.



Russian and Ukrainian officials plan to meet later in the day for two days of US-brokered talks — their ⁠first since February — after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested last week that a broad peace deal was possible in their 4-1/2-year-old war and could incorporate Europe's security.



Reuters