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Ukraine says Russia carrying out 'systemic attack' on its railways
World News
13-09-2026 | 08:20
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Ukraine says Russia carrying out 'systemic attack' on its railways
Ukraine on Sunday said a "systemic" Russian attack on its railway network was under way, warning of possible evacuations and delays after Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said Moscow had hit rail infrastructure, including a train by the Polish border.
"A systemic attack on the railway is ongoing across the country; our monitoring centre and all staff are on high alert," the state railway service said on social media, adding services were being rerouted in the central Dnipro region.
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