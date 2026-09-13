Ukraine says Russia carrying out 'systemic attack' on its railways

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13-09-2026 | 08:20
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Ukraine says Russia carrying out &#39;systemic attack&#39; on its railways
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Ukraine says Russia carrying out 'systemic attack' on its railways

Ukraine on Sunday said a "systemic" Russian attack on its railway network was under way, warning of possible evacuations and delays after Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said Moscow had hit rail infrastructure, including a train by the Polish border.

"A systemic attack on the railway is ongoing across the country; our monitoring centre and all staff are on high alert," the state railway service said on social media, adding services were being rerouted in the central Dnipro region.

AFP

World News

Ukraine

Russia

Attack

Volodymyr Zelensky

Poland

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