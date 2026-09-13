Ukraine says Russia carrying out 'systemic attack' on its railways

Ukraine on Sunday said a "systemic" Russian attack on its railway network was under way, warning of possible evacuations and delays after Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said Moscow had hit rail infrastructure, including a train by the Polish border.



"A systemic attack on the railway is ongoing across the country; our monitoring centre and all staff are on high alert," the state railway service said on social media, adding services were being rerouted in the central Dnipro region.



AFP



