Ukraine strikes bridge linking Crimea to Russia

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16-11-2026 | 02:18
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Ukraine strikes bridge linking Crimea to Russia
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Ukraine strikes bridge linking Crimea to Russia

Ukraine has struck the bridge linking annexed Crimea to Russia, disrupting traffic on the key passageway, a regional official appointed by Moscow said on Monday.

"The enemy has hit the Crimea bridge," Sergey Axyonov wrote on Telegram. "As a result, traffic will be restricted, likely until the afternoon." The bridge was built after Russia annexed the Black Sea peninsula in 2014 and carries train and automobile traffic.

AFP

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Ukraine

Crimea

Russia

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