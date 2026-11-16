UK's Prince Harry made surprise visit to Ukraine: AFP

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16-11-2026 | 01:42
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UK&#39;s Prince Harry made surprise visit to Ukraine: AFP
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UK's Prince Harry made surprise visit to Ukraine: AFP

Britain's Prince Harry made a two-day surprise visit to Ukraine over the weekend -- his fourth to the country since Russia invaded in 2022 -- and met wounded veterans and war medics.

"You're going to win the war, and then you're going to be set up for success," the British royal said, visiting a clinic specialising in rehabilitating injured soldiers in the western city of Lviv.

AFP

World News

Britain

Prince Harry

Ukraine

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