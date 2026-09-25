Salam at UN: Lebanon’s future cannot be decided on its behalf, warns of UNIFIL vacuum

Lebanon News
25-09-2026 | 10:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Salam at UN: Lebanon’s future cannot be decided on its behalf, warns of UNIFIL vacuum
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Salam at UN: Lebanon’s future cannot be decided on its behalf, warns of UNIFIL vacuum

Lebanon faces three challenges: reclaiming its territory from Israeli occupation, asserting its sovereignty over all of its territory through its own capabilities, and genuinely respecting international resolutions, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said.

Speaking before the U.N. General Assembly, Salam said Lebanon is affected by developments in its surroundings, but that does not mean it accepts becoming an arena for others’ conflicts or a bargaining chip in their hands.

He stressed that Lebanon’s future cannot be decided on its behalf and that its security and stability must not become the price of deals reached in its absence.

Salam said Lebanon’s position on the war has been clear from the outset, adding: “We want the war to end, the ceasefire to be upheld, and Israel to withdraw from all Lebanese territory to our internationally recognized borders, in accordance with the 1949 Armistice Agreement, as reaffirmed by Resolution 1701. We want all our detainees released and the safe and dignified return of our people to their villages and towns, as well as the reconstruction of what the war destroyed.”

He said the success of any agreement should not be measured by declared intentions but by the implementation of commitments, calling for the framework to be translated into practical steps under a clear timeline and a verification mechanism that ensures all its provisions are implemented.

“What we want to stress today is the need to avoid the vacuum that could result from the withdrawal of UNIFIL forces if it takes place without an agreement on a new international force to replace it and ensure the continuation of monitoring, reporting and communication tasks, while complementing the requirements for implementing the trilateral framework,” Salam said.

He called for continued funding to meet the basic needs of those affected, particularly displaced people, alongside the requirements of early recovery, reconstruction and development.

Salam said rebuilding southern Lebanon is not simply about reconstructing buildings, but about rebuilding people’s lives, restoring their livelihoods and securing their right to live safely and with dignity on their land.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

UNIFIL

Israel

Nawaf Salam

General Assembly

LBCI Next
Israel targets Hezbollah infrastructure as new phase begins in south Lebanon
Lebanon PM stresses need to 'avert vacuum' if UN force leaves
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-09-23

Hormuz cannot be used for 'aggression': Iran president at UN

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-28

UNIFIL mandate nears end: UN Security Council weighs future of Lebanon peacekeeping mission

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-13

Post-UNIFIL: Lebanon debates future of international forces in south

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-10

Samir Geagea after meeting President Aoun: Lebanon’s future depends on one army, one state authority

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

Israel targets Hezbollah infrastructure as new phase begins in south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:39

Lebanon PM stresses need to 'avert vacuum' if UN force leaves

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:43

Lebanon's fuel prices on the rise

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-24

PM Salam discusses with Pakistani counterpart regional de-escalation and Lebanon's sovereignty

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-01-07

US military announces new seizure of sanctioned tanker in Caribbean

LBCI
World News
2026-01-22

Trump says 'war has to end' after meeting Zelensky at Davos

LBCI
Middle East News
13:50

Saudi-backed Yemen leader calls for general mobilisation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-10

Netanyahu calls on Lebanese people to join Israel against Hezbollah

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More