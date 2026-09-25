News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Qadar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Salam at UN: Lebanon’s future cannot be decided on its behalf, warns of UNIFIL vacuum
Lebanon News
25-09-2026 | 10:54
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Salam at UN: Lebanon’s future cannot be decided on its behalf, warns of UNIFIL vacuum
Lebanon faces three challenges: reclaiming its territory from Israeli occupation, asserting its sovereignty over all of its territory through its own capabilities, and genuinely respecting international resolutions, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said.
Speaking before the U.N. General Assembly, Salam said Lebanon is affected by developments in its surroundings, but that does not mean it accepts becoming an arena for others’ conflicts or a bargaining chip in their hands.
He stressed that Lebanon’s future cannot be decided on its behalf and that its security and stability must not become the price of deals reached in its absence.
Salam said Lebanon’s position on the war has been clear from the outset, adding: “We want the war to end, the ceasefire to be upheld, and Israel to withdraw from all Lebanese territory to our internationally recognized borders, in accordance with the 1949 Armistice Agreement, as reaffirmed by Resolution 1701. We want all our detainees released and the safe and dignified return of our people to their villages and towns, as well as the reconstruction of what the war destroyed.”
He said the success of any agreement should not be measured by declared intentions but by the implementation of commitments, calling for the framework to be translated into practical steps under a clear timeline and a verification mechanism that ensures all its provisions are implemented.
“What we want to stress today is the need to avoid the vacuum that could result from the withdrawal of UNIFIL forces if it takes place without an agreement on a new international force to replace it and ensure the continuation of monitoring, reporting and communication tasks, while complementing the requirements for implementing the trilateral framework,” Salam said.
He called for continued funding to meet the basic needs of those affected, particularly displaced people, alongside the requirements of early recovery, reconstruction and development.
Salam said rebuilding southern Lebanon is not simply about reconstructing buildings, but about rebuilding people’s lives, restoring their livelihoods and securing their right to live safely and with dignity on their land.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
UNIFIL
Israel
Nawaf Salam
General Assembly
Next
Israel targets Hezbollah infrastructure as new phase begins in south Lebanon
Lebanon PM stresses need to 'avert vacuum' if UN force leaves
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-09-23
Hormuz cannot be used for 'aggression': Iran president at UN
Middle East News
2026-09-23
Hormuz cannot be used for 'aggression': Iran president at UN
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-28
UNIFIL mandate nears end: UN Security Council weighs future of Lebanon peacekeeping mission
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-28
UNIFIL mandate nears end: UN Security Council weighs future of Lebanon peacekeeping mission
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-13
Post-UNIFIL: Lebanon debates future of international forces in south
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-13
Post-UNIFIL: Lebanon debates future of international forces in south
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-10
Samir Geagea after meeting President Aoun: Lebanon’s future depends on one army, one state authority
Lebanon News
2026-07-10
Samir Geagea after meeting President Aoun: Lebanon’s future depends on one army, one state authority
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Israel targets Hezbollah infrastructure as new phase begins in south Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Israel targets Hezbollah infrastructure as new phase begins in south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
10:39
Lebanon PM stresses need to 'avert vacuum' if UN force leaves
Lebanon News
10:39
Lebanon PM stresses need to 'avert vacuum' if UN force leaves
0
Lebanon Economy
02:43
Lebanon's fuel prices on the rise
Lebanon Economy
02:43
Lebanon's fuel prices on the rise
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-24
PM Salam discusses with Pakistani counterpart regional de-escalation and Lebanon's sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-09-24
PM Salam discusses with Pakistani counterpart regional de-escalation and Lebanon's sovereignty
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-01-07
US military announces new seizure of sanctioned tanker in Caribbean
World News
2026-01-07
US military announces new seizure of sanctioned tanker in Caribbean
0
World News
2026-01-22
Trump says 'war has to end' after meeting Zelensky at Davos
World News
2026-01-22
Trump says 'war has to end' after meeting Zelensky at Davos
0
Middle East News
13:50
Saudi-backed Yemen leader calls for general mobilisation
Middle East News
13:50
Saudi-backed Yemen leader calls for general mobilisation
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-10
Netanyahu calls on Lebanese people to join Israel against Hezbollah
Lebanon News
2026-06-10
Netanyahu calls on Lebanese people to join Israel against Hezbollah
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
02:43
Lebanon's fuel prices on the rise
Lebanon Economy
02:43
Lebanon's fuel prices on the rise
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Israel targets Hezbollah infrastructure as new phase begins in south Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Israel targets Hezbollah infrastructure as new phase begins in south Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
10:54
Salam at UN: Lebanon’s future cannot be decided on its behalf, warns of UNIFIL vacuum
Lebanon News
10:54
Salam at UN: Lebanon’s future cannot be decided on its behalf, warns of UNIFIL vacuum
4
Lebanon News
10:39
Lebanon PM stresses need to 'avert vacuum' if UN force leaves
Lebanon News
10:39
Lebanon PM stresses need to 'avert vacuum' if UN force leaves
5
Middle East News
02:52
Iran's president says it is up to US to choose if it wants to end Iran war
Middle East News
02:52
Iran's president says it is up to US to choose if it wants to end Iran war
6
World News
02:49
At UN, Netanyahu defends Israel as delegates walk out
World News
02:49
At UN, Netanyahu defends Israel as delegates walk out
7
World News
06:46
Macron tells pope French secularism 'in no way negates religion'
World News
06:46
Macron tells pope French secularism 'in no way negates religion'
8
Middle East News
07:37
Three Iraqi airports suspend Iranian flights starting Friday, sources and state media say
Middle East News
07:37
Three Iraqi airports suspend Iranian flights starting Friday, sources and state media say
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More