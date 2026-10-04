Russia to step up strikes on Ukraine in response to refineries attacks: Defence ministry

Russia on Sunday said it would ramp up its pummelling of Ukraine after President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Kyiv would increase its attacks on Russian oil refineries.



"Following Zelensky's statement... strikes by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation on military and military-industrial facilities, as well as related infrastructure in Kyiv and other regions of Ukraine, will be intensified," Russia's defence ministry said in a statement.



AFP



