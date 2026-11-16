Sudan army strike kills 15, including children: Rights group, survivor

A Sudanese army drone strike killed 15 people in a West Kordofan village, including four children playing football, a survivor told AFP Monday.



"We lost 15 people, two of the children had already lost their father earlier in the war, and nine of those killed were my own relatives," said the survivor from the village of Abu Qalb, requesting anonymity for his safety.



The double-tap strike on Sunday also "injured others and burned a number of homes," according to local rights monitor the Kordofan Observatory, which confirmed the death toll.



AFP



