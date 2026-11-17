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Taliban supreme leader in rare visit to Kabul:Govt
World News
17-11-2026 | 04:25
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Taliban supreme leader in rare visit to Kabul:Govt
The Taliban's reclusive Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada made a rare visit to the Afghan capital Kabul on Tuesday, heralding the "extraordinary turn of events" that brought him to power.
"It is essential to help people understand the true nature of the Islamic Emirate" of Afghanistan, Akhundzada said at Kabul University, according to a government live audio feed.
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