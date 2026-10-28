Israeli Arab leader tells AFP ready to back opposition-led govt but not in coalition

The leader of a key Israeli Arab party told AFP on Wednesday that he was willing to cooperate with an opposition-led government to unseat Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but was not open to joining such a coalition outright.



"We do not see the possibility of being part of an Israeli government coalition under the current political circumstances, particularly given the ongoing war in Gaza, the settlements in the West Bank" and other issues, the Joint List's Yousef Jabareen said.



"However, with the aim of bringing down this government, it would be possible for us to support an alternative government from outside the coalition."



AFP



