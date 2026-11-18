According to LBCI information, Government Commissioner to the Military Court Judge Claude Ghanem has filed charges against five detainees suspected of belonging to Hezbollah in connection with the case involving the mountainous areas of Koura and Bsharri.



The five face felony charges related to carrying weapons without the state's knowledge and operating outside its legitimate institutions.



The charges were filed under Article 307 of the Penal Code and Articles 72 and 76 of the Weapons and Ammunition Law, in conjunction with Article 24 of the Military Justice Law.



The article grants military courts jurisdiction to prosecute civilians for offenses involving unauthorized weapons and ammunition, as well as the formation of armed groups.