Trump says to catch China on rare earths 'within 10 months'

President Donald Trump said Tuesday on the sidelines of a Manila summit that the United States would catch China in rare earths production "within 10 months."



"We are making rare earths at a level that we've never made before. We're going to catch them within 10 months, they say," he told reporters ahead of a meeting with the Quad security alliance countries.



AFP



