France holds 'technical dialogue' with Taliban govt to deport Afghans: AFP

France has begun talks with the Taliban government to "facilitate" the deportation of Afghan citizens to Afghanistan, a diplomatic source told AFP on Wednesday.



"As in other European countries, a technical dialogue has been initiated with the Taliban in order to facilitate the direct removal to Afghanistan of Afghan nationals in an irregular situation who pose a threat to public order," the source said, despite the fact that France has had no diplomatic relations with the Taliban authorities since their return to power in 2021.



AFP



