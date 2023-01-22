News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
14
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
14
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Coverage of the 2022 Lebanese parliamentary elections.
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Yellen, at former slave port, sees path of renewal for Africa and US
World
2023-01-22 | 05:38
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Yellen, at former slave port, sees path of renewal for Africa and US
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Saturday spoke of the "unspeakable cruelty" and enduring consequences of the trans-Atlantic slave trade, but said she was heartened by signs of progress and renewal in both the United States and Africa.
Yellen visited the House of Slaves, a fort built in the late 18th century on Goree Island off the coast of Senegal as a transit point for human beings before they were forcibly transported across the Atlantic, as she continued a three-country visit to Africa.
"I take from this place the importance of redoubling our commitment to fight for our shared principles and the values of freedom and human rights where ever they are threatened - in Africa, in the United States and around the world," she wrote in the visitor's log.
The site, now a museum and UNESCO World Heritage site, often draws high-level American visitors, including former President Barack Obama, the first US president of African ancestry, who visited with his family in 2013.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa called the island "a place of reconciliation and hope" when he visited in December 2021, noting in the log that it was the place where the talks to end apartheid in his own country began.
Yellen, at times visibly moved, underscored the enduring ties that bind Africa and the United States.
"Ultimately, Gorée Island reminds us that the histories of Africa and America are intimately connected. We know that the tragedy did not stop with the generation of humans taken from here," she said after touring the museum with its curator Eloi Coly.
Goree's mayor Augustin Senghor presented Yellen with a certificate appointing her as a lifetime ambassador of the island's history.
Goree Island was a symbol of great importance to Americans of African descent, drawing thousands of visitors every year, said Joyce Hope Scott, a professor of African American Studies at Boston University.
"Secretary Yellen and others have made a wise choice in visiting this important site and should embrace the truthful representation of Goree Island and what it stands for in the historical experience of Africans on the continent and in the diaspora," she told Reuters.
Yellen, the former chair of the Federal Reserve, has focused her work in economics on ending historic disparities that continued to plague Black Americans long after slavery was abolished in 1865. On Saturday, she said both Africa and the United States had made tremendous strides, but more work was needed to counter the brutal consequences of the slave trade.
At Treasury, Yellen has now set up a racial equity task force that has drawn the ire of Republicans, and she and her deputy, Nigerian-born Wally Adeyemo have worked hard to boost the economic conditions of communities of color.
It was critical to tell the story of enslaved people, which "while full of suffering, is also full of perseverance and hope," Yellen said, citing the important contributions of African Americans to the US economy and democracy.
"With remembrance, I believe, can come progress and renewal," she said, highlighting what she called "signs of vibrant life around Gorée — a prominent art scene, a place of education, and thousands who call this place home."
REUTERS
World
Yellen
Africa
US
Goree Island
UNESCO
US Treasury Secretary
Next
Chinese pray for health in Lunar New Year as COVID death toll rises
Russia increases shelling in regions outside Ukraine's Donbas – officials
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2022-12-16
UNESCO nominates Lebanon's Mankousheh to its 'Intangible Cultural Heritage' list
Variety
2022-12-16
UNESCO nominates Lebanon's Mankousheh to its 'Intangible Cultural Heritage' list
0
World
2022-12-12
US inflation will be much lower by end of 2023 - Yellen
World
2022-12-12
US inflation will be much lower by end of 2023 - Yellen
0
World
05:20
Russia increases shelling in regions outside Ukraine's Donbas – officials
World
05:20
Russia increases shelling in regions outside Ukraine's Donbas – officials
0
World
05:05
US Justice Dept found more classified items in Biden home search
World
05:05
US Justice Dept found more classified items in Biden home search
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
10:36
Netherlands sticks to plan to close Groningen gas field by October - FT
World
10:36
Netherlands sticks to plan to close Groningen gas field by October - FT
0
World
07:34
Beyoncé performs with Lebanese dance band Mayyas at Dubai resort opening
World
07:34
Beyoncé performs with Lebanese dance band Mayyas at Dubai resort opening
0
World
06:11
Brazil and Argentina to begin preparations for common currency - FT
World
06:11
Brazil and Argentina to begin preparations for common currency - FT
0
World
06:04
Japan's Kishida says he will nominate new BOJ head next month
World
06:04
Japan's Kishida says he will nominate new BOJ head next month
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-01-18
Oman LNG signs deals with TotalEnergies, Thailand's PTT
Variety
2023-01-18
Oman LNG signs deals with TotalEnergies, Thailand's PTT
0
Sports
2023-01-19
Manchester City top Deloitte Money League for second straight year
Sports
2023-01-19
Manchester City top Deloitte Money League for second straight year
0
World
2023-01-12
Miss Lebanon shines in Miss Universe
World
2023-01-12
Miss Lebanon shines in Miss Universe
0
World
2023-01-11
Cardinal George Pell, who had sex convictions reversed, dies at 81
World
2023-01-11
Cardinal George Pell, who had sex convictions reversed, dies at 81
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05
Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05
Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
07:34
Beyoncé performs with Lebanese dance band Mayyas at Dubai resort opening
World
07:34
Beyoncé performs with Lebanese dance band Mayyas at Dubai resort opening
2
News Bulletin Reports
10:19
Paris meeting will not offer Lebanon a 'magic wand'
News Bulletin Reports
10:19
Paris meeting will not offer Lebanon a 'magic wand'
3
World
05:11
Putin ally says West's deliveries of new weapons to Kyiv will lead to global catastrophe
World
05:11
Putin ally says West's deliveries of new weapons to Kyiv will lead to global catastrophe
4
World
05:55
German finance minister warns against quick decoupling from China
World
05:55
German finance minister warns against quick decoupling from China
5
World
06:11
Brazil and Argentina to begin preparations for common currency - FT
World
06:11
Brazil and Argentina to begin preparations for common currency - FT
6
World
05:20
Russia increases shelling in regions outside Ukraine's Donbas – officials
World
05:20
Russia increases shelling in regions outside Ukraine's Donbas – officials
7
World
05:05
US Justice Dept found more classified items in Biden home search
World
05:05
US Justice Dept found more classified items in Biden home search
8
World
05:38
Yellen, at former slave port, sees path of renewal for Africa and US
World
05:38
Yellen, at former slave port, sees path of renewal for Africa and US
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store