Lebanon and Netherlands sign defense cooperation agreement

Lebanon’s Defense Minister Major General Michel Menassa met with Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans at the Ministry of Defense in Yarzeh, in the presence of Dutch Ambassador Frank Mollen.



The two ministers signed a defense cooperation agreement between Lebanon and the Netherlands.



Menassa praised the strong partnership between both countries and thanked the Netherlands for its continued support to Lebanon, including military assistance, demining, border control, and infrastructure development.



He also recalled the Netherlands’ contribution to UNIFIL between 1979 and 1985 and its support after the 2020 Beirut port explosion, honoring the late Hedwig Waltmans-Molier, wife of the former Dutch ambassador, who was killed in the blast.



Brekelmans reaffirmed his country’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with Lebanon and supporting the Lebanese Army, praising its role in maintaining security and working with UNIFIL in the south.