UK and France reaffirm support for Lebanon’s reforms as PM Salam stresses importance of restricting weapons

Lebanon News
04-11-2025 | 09:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
UK and France reaffirm support for Lebanon’s reforms as PM Salam stresses importance of restricting weapons
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
UK and France reaffirm support for Lebanon’s reforms as PM Salam stresses importance of restricting weapons

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam discussed the latest developments in the country’s economic reform process with Jacques de Lajugie, economic adviser to the French president’s special envoy to Lebanon, and French Ambassador Hervé Magro, during a meeting at the Grand Serail. 

The talks focused in particular on the draft law addressing the financial gap.

Salam confirmed that the draft law has entered its final stages, explaining that it aims to protect depositors’ rights, ensure they recover their funds as soon as possible, and reaffirm Lebanon’s commitment to the required reform standards.

Salam also met with the UK Minister for the Middle East and North Africa, Hamish Falconer, in the presence of British Ambassador Hamish Cowell, to discuss the Lebanese government’s efforts to restrict weapons possession.

Falconer commended the government’s efforts to curb the possession of arms by groups operating outside state authority and to advance economic, social, and political reforms.

“I was in the South yesterday, where I witnessed firsthand the United Kingdom’s support for communities affected by the conflict,” he said, noting that the level of destruction and its impact on people’s lives is devastating.

He stressed that “the United Kingdom stands alongside Lebanon as a steadfast partner to help it move toward peace and prosperity.”

Lebanon News

France

reaffirm

support

Lebanon’s

reforms

Salam

stresses

importance

restricting

weapons

LBCI Next
President Aoun to Dutch Defense Minister: Lebanon’s stability serves Europe’s interests
Cancer cases in Lebanon reach highest rate in region, health minister tells LBCI
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-09

PM Salam, EU officials discuss security support and reforms; Alawite leaders raise community and refugee concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-24

LF leader Geagea meets UK ambassador, stresses army support and timely elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-25

Prime Minister Salam meets Pope Leo XIV, stresses Lebanon’s unity and Palestinian rights

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-27

PM Salam meets Iran’s Ali Larijani, stresses respect for sovereignty

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

BDL seeks middle ground in ongoing dispute over deposit recovery—the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Years into the crisis: Lebanon still without a clear path to restore deposits

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

Between war and rebuilding: Msayleh meeting marks first step toward Lebanon’s reconstruction

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Military plans: Israel dismisses diplomatic path with Lebanon, weighs escalation against Hezbollah

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:39

Israeli army says body of Gaza hostage handed over to Red Cross

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-15

LBCI sources: Aoun, Syrian President hold talks, agree to FMs’ meeting to shape bilateral relations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-01

From diplomatic freeze to renewed ties, Lebanon and the UAE chart a new path

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:39

President Aoun meets David Hale, Melhem Riachy, and Minifootball Federation delegation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:02

Cancer cases in Lebanon reach highest rate in region, health minister tells LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:27

Israeli strike targets car in Kfar Dajjal, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

Beirut Municipality employee arrested over alleged $260,000 embezzlement, State Security says

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:20

Lebanon sees new fuel price hike as gas drops slightly

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:53

Lebanon and Netherlands sign defense cooperation agreement

LBCI
Middle East News
04:09

Iran increases arms supplies to Iraqi militias ahead of possible confrontation with Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:58

UK and France reaffirm support for Lebanon’s reforms as PM Salam stresses importance of restricting weapons

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Military plans: Israel dismisses diplomatic path with Lebanon, weighs escalation against Hezbollah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More