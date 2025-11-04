UK and France reaffirm support for Lebanon’s reforms as PM Salam stresses importance of restricting weapons

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam discussed the latest developments in the country’s economic reform process with Jacques de Lajugie, economic adviser to the French president’s special envoy to Lebanon, and French Ambassador Hervé Magro, during a meeting at the Grand Serail.



The talks focused in particular on the draft law addressing the financial gap.



Salam confirmed that the draft law has entered its final stages, explaining that it aims to protect depositors’ rights, ensure they recover their funds as soon as possible, and reaffirm Lebanon’s commitment to the required reform standards.



Salam also met with the UK Minister for the Middle East and North Africa, Hamish Falconer, in the presence of British Ambassador Hamish Cowell, to discuss the Lebanese government’s efforts to restrict weapons possession.



Falconer commended the government’s efforts to curb the possession of arms by groups operating outside state authority and to advance economic, social, and political reforms.



“I was in the South yesterday, where I witnessed firsthand the United Kingdom’s support for communities affected by the conflict,” he said, noting that the level of destruction and its impact on people’s lives is devastating.



He stressed that “the United Kingdom stands alongside Lebanon as a steadfast partner to help it move toward peace and prosperity.”