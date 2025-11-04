News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
22
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Qadar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
22
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UK and France reaffirm support for Lebanon’s reforms as PM Salam stresses importance of restricting weapons
Lebanon News
04-11-2025 | 09:58
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UK and France reaffirm support for Lebanon’s reforms as PM Salam stresses importance of restricting weapons
Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam discussed the latest developments in the country’s economic reform process with Jacques de Lajugie, economic adviser to the French president’s special envoy to Lebanon, and French Ambassador Hervé Magro, during a meeting at the Grand Serail.
The talks focused in particular on the draft law addressing the financial gap.
Salam confirmed that the draft law has entered its final stages, explaining that it aims to protect depositors’ rights, ensure they recover their funds as soon as possible, and reaffirm Lebanon’s commitment to the required reform standards.
Salam also met with the UK Minister for the Middle East and North Africa, Hamish Falconer, in the presence of British Ambassador Hamish Cowell, to discuss the Lebanese government’s efforts to restrict weapons possession.
Falconer commended the government’s efforts to curb the possession of arms by groups operating outside state authority and to advance economic, social, and political reforms.
“I was in the South yesterday, where I witnessed firsthand the United Kingdom’s support for communities affected by the conflict,” he said, noting that the level of destruction and its impact on people’s lives is devastating.
He stressed that “the United Kingdom stands alongside Lebanon as a steadfast partner to help it move toward peace and prosperity.”
Lebanon News
France
reaffirm
support
Lebanon’s
reforms
Salam
stresses
importance
restricting
weapons
Next
President Aoun to Dutch Defense Minister: Lebanon’s stability serves Europe’s interests
Cancer cases in Lebanon reach highest rate in region, health minister tells LBCI
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-09
PM Salam, EU officials discuss security support and reforms; Alawite leaders raise community and refugee concerns
Lebanon News
2025-10-09
PM Salam, EU officials discuss security support and reforms; Alawite leaders raise community and refugee concerns
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-24
LF leader Geagea meets UK ambassador, stresses army support and timely elections
Lebanon News
2025-09-24
LF leader Geagea meets UK ambassador, stresses army support and timely elections
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-25
Prime Minister Salam meets Pope Leo XIV, stresses Lebanon’s unity and Palestinian rights
Lebanon News
2025-10-25
Prime Minister Salam meets Pope Leo XIV, stresses Lebanon’s unity and Palestinian rights
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-27
PM Salam meets Iran’s Ali Larijani, stresses respect for sovereignty
Lebanon News
2025-09-27
PM Salam meets Iran’s Ali Larijani, stresses respect for sovereignty
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
BDL seeks middle ground in ongoing dispute over deposit recovery—the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
BDL seeks middle ground in ongoing dispute over deposit recovery—the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Years into the crisis: Lebanon still without a clear path to restore deposits
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Years into the crisis: Lebanon still without a clear path to restore deposits
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Between war and rebuilding: Msayleh meeting marks first step toward Lebanon’s reconstruction
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Between war and rebuilding: Msayleh meeting marks first step toward Lebanon’s reconstruction
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Military plans: Israel dismisses diplomatic path with Lebanon, weighs escalation against Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Military plans: Israel dismisses diplomatic path with Lebanon, weighs escalation against Hezbollah
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:39
Israeli army says body of Gaza hostage handed over to Red Cross
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:39
Israeli army says body of Gaza hostage handed over to Red Cross
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-15
LBCI sources: Aoun, Syrian President hold talks, agree to FMs’ meeting to shape bilateral relations
Lebanon News
2025-09-15
LBCI sources: Aoun, Syrian President hold talks, agree to FMs’ meeting to shape bilateral relations
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-01
From diplomatic freeze to renewed ties, Lebanon and the UAE chart a new path
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-01
From diplomatic freeze to renewed ties, Lebanon and the UAE chart a new path
0
Lebanon News
08:39
President Aoun meets David Hale, Melhem Riachy, and Minifootball Federation delegation
Lebanon News
08:39
President Aoun meets David Hale, Melhem Riachy, and Minifootball Federation delegation
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:02
Cancer cases in Lebanon reach highest rate in region, health minister tells LBCI
Lebanon News
15:02
Cancer cases in Lebanon reach highest rate in region, health minister tells LBCI
2
Lebanon News
06:27
Israeli strike targets car in Kfar Dajjal, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:27
Israeli strike targets car in Kfar Dajjal, South Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
07:33
Beirut Municipality employee arrested over alleged $260,000 embezzlement, State Security says
Lebanon News
07:33
Beirut Municipality employee arrested over alleged $260,000 embezzlement, State Security says
4
Lebanon Economy
03:20
Lebanon sees new fuel price hike as gas drops slightly
Lebanon Economy
03:20
Lebanon sees new fuel price hike as gas drops slightly
5
Lebanon News
07:53
Lebanon and Netherlands sign defense cooperation agreement
Lebanon News
07:53
Lebanon and Netherlands sign defense cooperation agreement
6
Middle East News
04:09
Iran increases arms supplies to Iraqi militias ahead of possible confrontation with Israel
Middle East News
04:09
Iran increases arms supplies to Iraqi militias ahead of possible confrontation with Israel
7
Lebanon News
09:58
UK and France reaffirm support for Lebanon’s reforms as PM Salam stresses importance of restricting weapons
Lebanon News
09:58
UK and France reaffirm support for Lebanon’s reforms as PM Salam stresses importance of restricting weapons
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Military plans: Israel dismisses diplomatic path with Lebanon, weighs escalation against Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Military plans: Israel dismisses diplomatic path with Lebanon, weighs escalation against Hezbollah
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More