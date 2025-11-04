News
Jeita Grotto scandal: Unauthorized event triggers outrage and investigation
News Bulletin Reports
04-11-2025 | 12:48
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Jeita Grotto scandal: Unauthorized event triggers outrage and investigation
Report by Yara Dargham, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
A pre-wedding party held inside Lebanon's iconic Jeita Grotto has triggered public outrage and a government investigation, after videos showing loud music, bright lighting, and candles inside the cave went viral.
The grotto, one of Lebanon's most prized natural landmarks, is considered highly sensitive to human interference, and experts warn that such events could cause lasting damage.
According to the Lebanese Caving Club, which serves as the official technical consultant for activities inside the grotto, the event violated multiple safety and conservation regulations.
Moreover, the mayor also violated a contract he signed himself.
No prior approval was sought from the Tourism Ministry, despite a binding contract requiring written authorization for any activity in or around the grotto.
Sources told LBCI that the existing agreement between the Ministry of Tourism—owner of the site—and the Jeita municipality, which currently manages it, explicitly requires written consent for any event held within the grotto or its surrounding premises, including the parking area. The contract also mandates consulting the club on all technical matters related to the cave's preservation. Neither condition was met before the pre-wedding celebration took place.
This is not the first time Jeita Grotto has been at the center of controversy.
In 2011, the company, which was then operating the site, organized a promotional event without prior approval. The incident led then-Tourism Minister Fadi Abboud to issue a warning, which was ignored when the company went on to film a commercial inside the grotto. Abboud later referred the matter to the public prosecutor, but no further action was taken.
Now, the Tourism Ministry faces two options: issue another warning or terminate the municipality's management contract.
Sources indicate that the ministry has already prepared a formal notice and plans to form a technical committee to assess potential damage caused by the event.
The Interior Ministry, which oversees municipalities, has also requested a report from the Mount Lebanon governor on what occurred.
The controversy has reignited debate over the exploitation of Lebanon's natural and cultural heritage for profit.
According to sources, the pre-wedding event reportedly cost $30,000 for private bookings—or $20,000 with "connections"—with 40 % of the fee going to the ministry and the rest to the municipality.
