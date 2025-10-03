News
Ministries go digital: Lebanon ramps up online payments and services
News Bulletin Reports
03-10-2025 | 13:14
Ministries go digital: Lebanon ramps up online payments and services
Report by Theresia Rahme, English Adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
In Lebanon, services at ministries and public administrations can now be paid for using a credit card, and most transactions can be completed online.
Lebanese ministries have not traditionally adopted e-services, including online payments, and the public has been more accustomed to reports of corruption cases, bribes, public fund waste, and other scandals.
The ministries of finance, labor, economy, and soon justice have started accepting electronic payments.
At the labor ministry, payments are made through the ministry’s website by entering a barcode number, selecting the type of card, and receiving a receipt confirming that the payment was completed successfully.
When the website launched, the usage rate was around 15 percent. Today, it has reached 60 percent, and the labor ministry has recorded approximately 400 successful payments.
Submitting documents online or scanning paperwork is not yet available, as the ministry is still working on a solution to verify the authenticity of documents and prevent forgery.
This example of the labor ministry website illustrates a broader plan, according to the finance minister, who also helped develop the ministry’s online platform, to extend digitalization to all Lebanese ministries.
Lebanon is also discussing $150 million in support from the World Bank to advance digital transformation, aiming to make government services faster and easier for citizens.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Services
Public Administrations
Credit Card
Transactions
E-Services
Online
Payments
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:21
Fate of Lebanese activists after Gaza-bound flotilla seizure: What happened?
News Bulletin Reports
13:21
Fate of Lebanese activists after Gaza-bound flotilla seizure: What happened?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Beirut waterfront residents face persistent sewage odor as authorities step in
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Beirut waterfront residents face persistent sewage odor as authorities step in
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Hezbollah transformed: The lasting impact of Israel’s October attack
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Hezbollah transformed: The lasting impact of Israel’s October attack
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
From Lebanon to Gaza: Israel reveals planning behind key assassinations
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
From Lebanon to Gaza: Israel reveals planning behind key assassinations
1
Lebanon News
00:30
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:30
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
00:50
US approves $230 million in security aid to Lebanon as part of Hezbollah disarmament push
Lebanon News
00:50
US approves $230 million in security aid to Lebanon as part of Hezbollah disarmament push
3
Lebanon News
01:06
Israeli military claims it struck Hezbollah site in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
01:06
Israeli military claims it struck Hezbollah site in South Lebanon
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Hezbollah transformed: The lasting impact of Israel’s October attack
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Hezbollah transformed: The lasting impact of Israel’s October attack
5
Lebanon News
08:16
Aly Berro skips interrogation over Raoucheh Rock lighting case, faces new summons
Lebanon News
08:16
Aly Berro skips interrogation over Raoucheh Rock lighting case, faces new summons
6
Lebanon News
07:18
Lebanon presses for release of two citizens detained by Israel on Gaza-bound flotilla
Lebanon News
07:18
Lebanon presses for release of two citizens detained by Israel on Gaza-bound flotilla
7
Lebanon Economy
03:15
Lebanon's fuel prices see slight drop
Lebanon Economy
03:15
Lebanon's fuel prices see slight drop
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:35
Trump gives Hamas until 2200 GMT Sunday to agree to Gaza deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:35
Trump gives Hamas until 2200 GMT Sunday to agree to Gaza deal
