Ministries go digital: Lebanon ramps up online payments and services

03-10-2025 | 13:14
Ministries go digital: Lebanon ramps up online payments and services
Ministries go digital: Lebanon ramps up online payments and services

Report by Theresia Rahme, English Adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

In Lebanon, services at ministries and public administrations can now be paid for using a credit card, and most transactions can be completed online.

Lebanese ministries have not traditionally adopted e-services, including online payments, and the public has been more accustomed to reports of corruption cases, bribes, public fund waste, and other scandals.

The ministries of finance, labor, economy, and soon justice have started accepting electronic payments.

At the labor ministry, payments are made through the ministry’s website by entering a barcode number, selecting the type of card, and receiving a receipt confirming that the payment was completed successfully.

When the website launched, the usage rate was around 15 percent. Today, it has reached 60 percent, and the labor ministry has recorded approximately 400 successful payments.

Submitting documents online or scanning paperwork is not yet available, as the ministry is still working on a solution to verify the authenticity of documents and prevent forgery.

This example of the labor ministry website illustrates a broader plan, according to the finance minister, who also helped develop the ministry’s online platform, to extend digitalization to all Lebanese ministries.

Lebanon is also discussing $150 million in support from the World Bank to advance digital transformation, aiming to make government services faster and easier for citizens.

