Beirut Municipality employee arrested over alleged $260,000 embezzlement, State Security says

Lebanon News
04-11-2025 | 07:33
Beirut Municipality employee arrested over alleged $260,000 embezzlement, State Security says
0min
Beirut Municipality employee arrested over alleged $260,000 embezzlement, State Security says

The General Directorate of State Security – Department of Information, Guidance, and Public Relations announced that, as part of its efforts to protect public funds and reduce financial waste, and upon the request of the Financial Prosecutor’s Office, the Beirut Regional Directorate conducted a judicial investigation into suspected embezzlement from the Beirut Municipality Treasury Fund.

During the investigation, it was found that a municipal employee, identified as (K. A. A.), had misappropriated around $260,000 belonging to the municipality. The funds were reportedly disbursed as compensation to several Beirut Fire Brigade employees in violation of legal procedures.

An audit conducted by the Court of Accounts also revealed accounting irregularities in the municipality’s financial records.

The statement added that, under judicial orders, the employee was arrested, the investigation concluded, and the case was referred to the competent judicial authority.

