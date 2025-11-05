Lebanon to host first national summit on technology, AI, and innovation

Lebanon News
05-11-2025 | 05:40
High views
Lebanon to host first national summit on technology, AI, and innovation
Lebanon to host first national summit on technology, AI, and innovation

Lebanon is set to host its first-ever “Lebanon Tech, AI & Innovation Summit 2025,” organized by the Ministry of State for Technology and Artificial Intelligence under the patronage and presence of Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.

The event will be held on Friday, November 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with an opening ceremony featuring remarks by Prime Minister Salam and Minister of State for Technology and Artificial Intelligence Kamal Shehadeh.

The summit will outline transformative strategies, announce new investment initiatives, and underscore Lebanon’s drive for reform, innovation, and international collaboration. It will also seek to boost the local startup scene, attract global partnerships, and position Lebanon as a regional center for AI and digital innovation.

