UNESCO lists Rachid Karami International Fair on its World Heritage List
World
2023-01-25 | 09:04
High views
Share
Share
1
min
UNESCO lists Rachid Karami International Fair on its World Heritage List
UNESCO just inscribed Tripoli's Rachid Karami International Fair on the World Heritage List and the World Heritage in Danger List.
The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) encourages protecting and preserving the world's cultural and natural heritage.
Through the World Heritage List, the most significant places are designated for their value to humanity, including sites like the Pyramids of Egypt, the Great Barrier Reef in Australia, the Taj Mahal in India, and the Acropolis in Greece, among others.
While the List of World Heritage in Danger informs the international community of the conditions that threaten the characteristics of a property inscribed on the World Heritage List and encourages corrective actions.
Designed by the prominent Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer in 1962, the Rachid Karami International Fair (RKIF) is a fairground and exhibition center in Tripoli. However, it remained unfinished after the outbreak of the Lebanese civil war.
The RKIF is considered one of modern Lebanon's most iconic architectural projects. It features more than 15 structures, including exhibition spaces, pavilions, theaters, museums, and residences. In 2018, the RKIF was added to UNESCO's World Heritage Tentative List.
Breaking Headlines
World
Variety
UNESCO
World Heritage
World Heritage in Danger
Tripoli
Lebanon
Rachid Karami International Fair
Oscar Niemeyer
