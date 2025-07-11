President Aoun reaffirms state’s sole authority over arms, rejects normalization, and urges unity

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun stressed the importance of national unity and cooperation between all political factions and the state during a meeting with a delegation from the Arab and International Affairs Council.



He said such collaboration is essential to protect Lebanon, strengthen its institutions, and confront potential conspiracies. “The decision to ensure the exclusivity of weapons in the hands of the state has been made and is irreversible,” Aoun stated. “The authority to decide on matters of war and peace belongs solely to the Cabinet. Peace, for us, is the absence of war, and that is our current priority in Lebanon. As for normalization [with Israel], it is not on the table in Lebanon’s current foreign policy.”



President Aoun also emphasized Lebanon’s commitment to maintaining good relations with Syria while underlining a mutual respect for the principle of non-interference in each other’s internal affairs.



He praised the role of Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, noting his contribution to preserving stability, supporting state-building efforts, and reinforcing the principle of exclusive arms under state authority.