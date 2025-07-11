News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
35
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live at 3
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
35
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
President Aoun reaffirms state’s sole authority over arms, rejects normalization, and urges unity
Lebanon News
11-07-2025 | 07:01
High views
Share
Share
2
min
President Aoun reaffirms state’s sole authority over arms, rejects normalization, and urges unity
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun stressed the importance of national unity and cooperation between all political factions and the state during a meeting with a delegation from the Arab and International Affairs Council.
He said such collaboration is essential to protect Lebanon, strengthen its institutions, and confront potential conspiracies. “The decision to ensure the exclusivity of weapons in the hands of the state has been made and is irreversible,” Aoun stated. “The authority to decide on matters of war and peace belongs solely to the Cabinet. Peace, for us, is the absence of war, and that is our current priority in Lebanon. As for normalization [with Israel], it is not on the table in Lebanon’s current foreign policy.”
President Aoun also emphasized Lebanon’s commitment to maintaining good relations with Syria while underlining a mutual respect for the principle of non-interference in each other’s internal affairs.
He praised the role of Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, noting his contribution to preserving stability, supporting state-building efforts, and reinforcing the principle of exclusive arms under state authority.
Lebanon News
President
Joseph Aoun
Authority
Arms
Normalization
Unity
Next
Syrian government denies plans for escalatory measures against Lebanon, stresses priority of detainee issue: Al-Ekhbariya TV
Ahmed al-Sharaa threatens diplomatic and economic escalation over detained Syrians in Lebanon: Syria TV
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-25
President Aoun emphasizes diplomatic solution and unity during visit to Economic and Social Council
Lebanon News
2025-04-25
President Aoun emphasizes diplomatic solution and unity during visit to Economic and Social Council
0
Lebanon News
10:24
President Aoun urges EU support for army, economic recovery, and sovereignty restoration
Lebanon News
10:24
President Aoun urges EU support for army, economic recovery, and sovereignty restoration
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-18
President Aoun follows municipal elections from Rome, urges voter participation in Beirut and Bekaa
Lebanon News
2025-05-18
President Aoun follows municipal elections from Rome, urges voter participation in Beirut and Bekaa
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-08
President Aoun urges Central Bank to restore trust and protect Lebanon’s economy
Lebanon News
2025-05-08
President Aoun urges Central Bank to restore trust and protect Lebanon’s economy
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:08
LBCI sources: Families of Syrian detainees plan protests at Lebanon-Syria border crossings
Lebanon News
09:08
LBCI sources: Families of Syrian detainees plan protests at Lebanon-Syria border crossings
0
Lebanon News
09:01
Israeli strike kills one in South Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
09:01
Israeli strike kills one in South Lebanon: NNA
0
Lebanon News
07:46
Syrian government denies plans for escalatory measures against Lebanon, stresses priority of detainee issue: Al-Ekhbariya TV
Lebanon News
07:46
Syrian government denies plans for escalatory measures against Lebanon, stresses priority of detainee issue: Al-Ekhbariya TV
0
Lebanon News
05:29
Ahmed al-Sharaa threatens diplomatic and economic escalation over detained Syrians in Lebanon: Syria TV
Lebanon News
05:29
Ahmed al-Sharaa threatens diplomatic and economic escalation over detained Syrians in Lebanon: Syria TV
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:33
Kyiv to allocate $6.2 million to drone interceptor program
World News
04:33
Kyiv to allocate $6.2 million to drone interceptor program
0
World News
04:04
Germany plans to buy additional 15 F-35 fighter jets, Politico reports
World News
04:04
Germany plans to buy additional 15 F-35 fighter jets, Politico reports
0
Lebanon News
05:29
Ahmed al-Sharaa threatens diplomatic and economic escalation over detained Syrians in Lebanon: Syria TV
Lebanon News
05:29
Ahmed al-Sharaa threatens diplomatic and economic escalation over detained Syrians in Lebanon: Syria TV
0
Lebanon News
04:57
Lebanese Parliament forms subcommittee to review immunity lift request for MP George Bouchikian
Lebanon News
04:57
Lebanese Parliament forms subcommittee to review immunity lift request for MP George Bouchikian
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Hezbollah wants guarantees, US wants disarmament—stalemate deepens amid diverging demands
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Hezbollah wants guarantees, US wants disarmament—stalemate deepens amid diverging demands
2
Lebanon News
11:04
Lebanese Army warns against suspicious apps, Israeli attempts to recruit citizens
Lebanon News
11:04
Lebanese Army warns against suspicious apps, Israeli attempts to recruit citizens
3
Lebanon News
05:29
Ahmed al-Sharaa threatens diplomatic and economic escalation over detained Syrians in Lebanon: Syria TV
Lebanon News
05:29
Ahmed al-Sharaa threatens diplomatic and economic escalation over detained Syrians in Lebanon: Syria TV
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
As Israel and Syria talk peace, Mount Hermon becomes a line in the sand—the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
As Israel and Syria talk peace, Mount Hermon becomes a line in the sand—the details
5
Lebanon News
10:24
President Aoun urges EU support for army, economic recovery, and sovereignty restoration
Lebanon News
10:24
President Aoun urges EU support for army, economic recovery, and sovereignty restoration
6
Lebanon News
10:33
President Aoun and PM Salam discuss financial and judicial appointments ahead of cabinet session: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
10:33
President Aoun and PM Salam discuss financial and judicial appointments ahead of cabinet session: LBCI sources
7
Lebanon News
12:05
Israeli army claims killing Hezbollah’s coastal artillery commander in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:05
Israeli army claims killing Hezbollah’s coastal artillery commander in South Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
07:01
President Aoun reaffirms state’s sole authority over arms, rejects normalization, and urges unity
Lebanon News
07:01
President Aoun reaffirms state’s sole authority over arms, rejects normalization, and urges unity
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More