President Aoun reaffirms state’s sole authority over arms, rejects normalization, and urges unity

Lebanon News
11-07-2025 | 07:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
President Aoun reaffirms state’s sole authority over arms, rejects normalization, and urges unity
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
President Aoun reaffirms state’s sole authority over arms, rejects normalization, and urges unity

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun stressed the importance of national unity and cooperation between all political factions and the state during a meeting with a delegation from the Arab and International Affairs Council.

He said such collaboration is essential to protect Lebanon, strengthen its institutions, and confront potential conspiracies. “The decision to ensure the exclusivity of weapons in the hands of the state has been made and is irreversible,” Aoun stated. “The authority to decide on matters of war and peace belongs solely to the Cabinet. Peace, for us, is the absence of war, and that is our current priority in Lebanon. As for normalization [with Israel], it is not on the table in Lebanon’s current foreign policy.”

President Aoun also emphasized Lebanon’s commitment to maintaining good relations with Syria while underlining a mutual respect for the principle of non-interference in each other’s internal affairs.

He praised the role of Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, noting his contribution to preserving stability, supporting state-building efforts, and reinforcing the principle of exclusive arms under state authority.

Lebanon News

President

Joseph Aoun

Authority

Arms

Normalization

Unity

LBCI Next
Syrian government denies plans for escalatory measures against Lebanon, stresses priority of detainee issue: Al-Ekhbariya TV
Ahmed al-Sharaa threatens diplomatic and economic escalation over detained Syrians in Lebanon: Syria TV
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-25

President Aoun emphasizes diplomatic solution and unity during visit to Economic and Social Council

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

President Aoun urges EU support for army, economic recovery, and sovereignty restoration

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-18

President Aoun follows municipal elections from Rome, urges voter participation in Beirut and Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-08

President Aoun urges Central Bank to restore trust and protect Lebanon’s economy

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:08

LBCI sources: Families of Syrian detainees plan protests at Lebanon-Syria border crossings

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:01

Israeli strike kills one in South Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:46

Syrian government denies plans for escalatory measures against Lebanon, stresses priority of detainee issue: Al-Ekhbariya TV

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:29

Ahmed al-Sharaa threatens diplomatic and economic escalation over detained Syrians in Lebanon: Syria TV

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:33

Kyiv to allocate $6.2 million to drone interceptor program

LBCI
World News
04:04

Germany plans to buy additional 15 F-35 fighter jets, Politico reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:29

Ahmed al-Sharaa threatens diplomatic and economic escalation over detained Syrians in Lebanon: Syria TV

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:57

Lebanese Parliament forms subcommittee to review immunity lift request for MP George Bouchikian

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Hezbollah wants guarantees, US wants disarmament—stalemate deepens amid diverging demands

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:04

Lebanese Army warns against suspicious apps, Israeli attempts to recruit citizens

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:29

Ahmed al-Sharaa threatens diplomatic and economic escalation over detained Syrians in Lebanon: Syria TV

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

As Israel and Syria talk peace, Mount Hermon becomes a line in the sand—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

President Aoun urges EU support for army, economic recovery, and sovereignty restoration

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

President Aoun and PM Salam discuss financial and judicial appointments ahead of cabinet session: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:05

Israeli army claims killing Hezbollah’s coastal artillery commander in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:01

President Aoun reaffirms state’s sole authority over arms, rejects normalization, and urges unity

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More