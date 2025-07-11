News
Syrian government denies plans for escalatory measures against Lebanon, stresses priority of detainee issue: Al-Ekhbariya TV
Lebanon News
11-07-2025 | 07:46
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Syrian government denies plans for escalatory measures against Lebanon, stresses priority of detainee issue: Al-Ekhbariya TV
A source in Syria’s Ministry of Information told Al-Ekhbariya TV that reports circulating about the Syrian government's alleged intention to take escalatory steps against Lebanon are unfounded.
The source emphasized that the Syrian government considers the issue of Syrian detainees in Lebanese prisons a top priority and is committed to resolving it swiftly through official channels between the two countries.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Syria
Government
Measures
Lebanon
Detainees
