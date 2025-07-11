Fuel prices shift in Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
11-07-2025 | 03:21
High views
0min
Fuel prices shift in Lebanon

On Friday, fuel prices in Lebanon saw a mixed shift, with 95-octane and 98-octane gasoline decreasing by LBP 6,000, while diesel increased by LBP 3,000.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,569,000
Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,609,000
Diesel: LBP 1,577,000
Gas canister: LBP 966,000

