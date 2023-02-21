Japan says economy in modest recovery, caution over global slowdown

World
2023-02-21 | 06:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Japan says economy in modest recovery, caution over global slowdown
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Japan says economy in modest recovery, caution over global slowdown

Japan kept its assessment of the economy unchanged in February as consumer spending remained on a recovery trend despite soft exports and factory output due to the global economic slowdown.

The government also retained its caution over the impact of global monetary tightening, price hikes and supply constraint in its monthly report. It will continue to closely monitor financial market fluctuations and China's COVID-19 situation, the report said.

The new economic assessment comes after data last week showed Japan's economy averted recession but rebounded much less than expected in the fourth quarter last year as business investment slumped.

"The economy is picking up moderately, although some weakness is seen recently," the Cabinet Office said in its monthly economic assessment, which was unchanged from January.

Consumer spending, which accounts for more than half of Japan's gross domestic product (GDP), was "recovering moderately" as people spent on eating at restaurants and travelling as well as purchasing autos, according to the report.

The government's campaign to subsidies domestic travel and the easing of border control steps boosted tourism, the report said.

The Cabinet Office described exports as "weakening recently", unchanged from the January report. Japan's shipments to Asia weakened due to impacts from China's coronavirus wave and softer demand for the semiconductor market. These also impacted manufacturers' production activities. The Cabinet Office said recovery in Japan's factory output was "stalling" in the latest report.
Uninspiring data highlights the delicate task at hand for academic Kazuo Ueda, the government's nominee to become the next central bank governor, as he plots a path to normalizing the bank's ultra-easy policy without derailing a fragile economic recovery. 
 
REUTERS

World

Japan

Japanese

Economy

China

COVID-19

LBCI Next
Blinken says ball in Iran's court over nuclear program
Italy faces new drought alert as Venice canals run dry
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-02-09

Japan, Philippines pledge closer security ties amid China tensions

LBCI
World
2023-02-04

Japan to restrict chip manufacturing machine exports to China - Kyodo

LBCI
World
2023-01-06

China seeks to minimize COVID-19 risk during travel rush

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-03

Raef Reda calls for preventive measures in Lebanon with the return of COVID-19 to China

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
11:52

US business activity rebounds to eight-month high in February

LBCI
World
10:00

Russia's Putin issues new nuclear warnings to West over Ukraine

LBCI
World
09:55

Northern Ireland post-Brexit talks nearly done, EU says

LBCI
World
09:19

Serbia to buy loitering munitions from UAE, invest in military industry

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:42

What to do during an earthquake?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-20

Banking crisis continues, Judge Ghada Aoun still prosecuting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-03

Duquesne will put effort in file of importing Egyptian gas, Jordanian energy

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:57

Lebanon is threatened with oblivion: Arbid

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app