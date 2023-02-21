News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
12
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Asmaa Min Al Madi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
12
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Japan says economy in modest recovery, caution over global slowdown
World
2023-02-21 | 06:29
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Japan says economy in modest recovery, caution over global slowdown
Japan kept its assessment of the economy unchanged in February as consumer spending remained on a recovery trend despite soft exports and factory output due to the global economic slowdown.
The government also retained its caution over the impact of global monetary tightening, price hikes and supply constraint in its monthly report. It will continue to closely monitor financial market fluctuations and China's COVID-19 situation, the report said.
The new economic assessment comes after data last week showed Japan's economy averted recession but rebounded much less than expected in the fourth quarter last year as business investment slumped.
"The economy is picking up moderately, although some weakness is seen recently," the Cabinet Office said in its monthly economic assessment, which was unchanged from January.
Consumer spending, which accounts for more than half of Japan's gross domestic product (GDP), was "recovering moderately" as people spent on eating at restaurants and travelling as well as purchasing autos, according to the report.
The government's campaign to subsidies domestic travel and the easing of border control steps boosted tourism, the report said.
The Cabinet Office described exports as "weakening recently", unchanged from the January report. Japan's shipments to Asia weakened due to impacts from China's coronavirus wave and softer demand for the semiconductor market. These also impacted manufacturers' production activities. The Cabinet Office said recovery in Japan's factory output was "stalling" in the latest report.
Uninspiring data highlights the delicate task at hand for academic Kazuo Ueda, the government's nominee to become the next central bank governor, as he plots a path to normalizing the bank's ultra-easy policy without derailing a fragile economic recovery.
REUTERS
World
Japan
Japanese
Economy
China
COVID-19
Next
Blinken says ball in Iran's court over nuclear program
Italy faces new drought alert as Venice canals run dry
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-02-09
Japan, Philippines pledge closer security ties amid China tensions
World
2023-02-09
Japan, Philippines pledge closer security ties amid China tensions
0
World
2023-02-04
Japan to restrict chip manufacturing machine exports to China - Kyodo
World
2023-02-04
Japan to restrict chip manufacturing machine exports to China - Kyodo
0
World
2023-01-06
China seeks to minimize COVID-19 risk during travel rush
World
2023-01-06
China seeks to minimize COVID-19 risk during travel rush
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-03
Raef Reda calls for preventive measures in Lebanon with the return of COVID-19 to China
Lebanon News
2023-01-03
Raef Reda calls for preventive measures in Lebanon with the return of COVID-19 to China
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
11:52
US business activity rebounds to eight-month high in February
World
11:52
US business activity rebounds to eight-month high in February
0
World
10:00
Russia's Putin issues new nuclear warnings to West over Ukraine
World
10:00
Russia's Putin issues new nuclear warnings to West over Ukraine
0
World
09:55
Northern Ireland post-Brexit talks nearly done, EU says
World
09:55
Northern Ireland post-Brexit talks nearly done, EU says
0
World
09:19
Serbia to buy loitering munitions from UAE, invest in military industry
World
09:19
Serbia to buy loitering munitions from UAE, invest in military industry
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:42
What to do during an earthquake?
News Bulletin Reports
11:42
What to do during an earthquake?
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-20
Banking crisis continues, Judge Ghada Aoun still prosecuting
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-20
Banking crisis continues, Judge Ghada Aoun still prosecuting
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-03
Duquesne will put effort in file of importing Egyptian gas, Jordanian energy
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-03
Duquesne will put effort in file of importing Egyptian gas, Jordanian energy
0
Lebanon News
05:57
Lebanon is threatened with oblivion: Arbid
Lebanon News
05:57
Lebanon is threatened with oblivion: Arbid
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:48
Earthquake hits southern Lebanon coast at dawn: National Center
Lebanon News
03:48
Earthquake hits southern Lebanon coast at dawn: National Center
2
Press Highlights
03:28
Christian-Shiite confrontation: The danger of "separation" threatens army and civil peace
Press Highlights
03:28
Christian-Shiite confrontation: The danger of "separation" threatens army and civil peace
3
World
08:11
Four-day week liked by UK employers in world's largest trial
World
08:11
Four-day week liked by UK employers in world's largest trial
4
Press Highlights
01:52
Mikati follows in Berri footsteps in torpedoing IMF agreement
Press Highlights
01:52
Mikati follows in Berri footsteps in torpedoing IMF agreement
5
Lebanon News
05:57
Lebanon is threatened with oblivion: Arbid
Lebanon News
05:57
Lebanon is threatened with oblivion: Arbid
6
World
06:55
Putin delivers a nuclear warning to the West over Ukraine
World
06:55
Putin delivers a nuclear warning to the West over Ukraine
7
World
04:54
Belarus to form 100,000-150,000 strong volunteer military force
World
04:54
Belarus to form 100,000-150,000 strong volunteer military force
8
Sports
07:32
Man United hike season ticket prices for first time in 11 seasons
Sports
07:32
Man United hike season ticket prices for first time in 11 seasons
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store