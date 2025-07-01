Child injured in Israeli airstrike near Jabal el Ahmar, health center reports

Lebanon News
01-07-2025 | 02:51
High views
Child injured in Israeli airstrike near Jabal el Ahmar, health center reports
Child injured in Israeli airstrike near Jabal el Ahmar, health center reports

A child sustained minor injuries in an Israeli airstrike targeting the road leading to the Jabal el Ahmar area, Lebanon’s Public Health Emergency Operations Center said in a statement Tuesday.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Child

Injury

Israel

Strike

Jabal el Ahmar

