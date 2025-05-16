News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Jadal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon left waiting amid shifting regional dynamics: Has Beirut fallen off the US priority list?
News Bulletin Reports
16-05-2025 | 13:10
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon left waiting amid shifting regional dynamics: Has Beirut fallen off the US priority list?
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
The easing of U.S. sanctions on Syria has accelerated under a set of conditions, chief among them Damascus agreeing to join the Abraham Accords. There is also a growing discussion of other countries, including Lebanon, potentially joining the U.S.-backed initiative.
U.S. President Donald Trump’s Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, announced even before Trump’s Gulf tour that countries such as Syria and Lebanon could soon join the Abraham Accords.
But where does Lebanon stand on all of this, especially given that U.S. Deputy Special Envoy for the Middle East Morgan Ortagus publicly urged the country to learn from Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, who appears to have accepted Washington’s most important condition: joining the Abraham Accords.
Lebanon maintains that the United States has not officially raised the issue of the Abraham Accords directly with the Lebanese government.
It also insists that the most it would be willing to accept is a return to the 1949 Armistice Agreement and the full restoration of Lebanon’s land and maritime border rights from Israel.
Most importantly, Lebanon would be willing to consider entering peace negotiations only after these conditions are met.
This is Lebanon’s official stance—but what if Israel and the United States reject it?
Lebanon remains trapped in a cycle of political deadlock, with ongoing internal disputes compounding a deepening economic crisis and raising the risk of further instability.
In contrast, much of the Middle East, including Syria, is moving toward greater stability and economic recovery.
The intended path forward is clear: a move toward peace, meaning an end to all forms of conflict. Lebanese officials are aware of this, but none dare admit they have been told as much.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Lebanon
United States
Israel
Syria
Donald Trump
Middle East
Abraham Accords
Steve Witkoff
Morgan Ortagus
Next
Trump raises Israeli concerns over Iran nuclear deal; Tel Aviv sets red lines
From six seats to full power: New law could reverse limit on expat voting in Lebanon's 2026 elections
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-25
Hezbollah leaders' funerals pass without confrontations, shifting border dynamics — The details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-25
Hezbollah leaders' funerals pass without confrontations, shifting border dynamics — The details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-16
Israel's expanding military presence in South Lebanon: Aiming for a buffer zone and shifting regional dynamics
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-16
Israel's expanding military presence in South Lebanon: Aiming for a buffer zone and shifting regional dynamics
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-28
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: The world can attest that Lebanon has respected the ceasefire
Lebanon News
2025-04-28
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: The world can attest that Lebanon has respected the ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-03
Mount Lebanon municipal and mukhtars elections kick off—A walkthrough of the voting process
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-03
Mount Lebanon municipal and mukhtars elections kick off—A walkthrough of the voting process
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Lebanon’s deadly tradition: Stray bullets and lost lives in the 'epidemic' of celebratory gunfire
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Lebanon’s deadly tradition: Stray bullets and lost lives in the 'epidemic' of celebratory gunfire
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Trump raises Israeli concerns over Iran nuclear deal; Tel Aviv sets red lines
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Trump raises Israeli concerns over Iran nuclear deal; Tel Aviv sets red lines
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-15
From six seats to full power: New law could reverse limit on expat voting in Lebanon's 2026 elections
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-15
From six seats to full power: New law could reverse limit on expat voting in Lebanon's 2026 elections
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-15
Trump ends Syria sanctions: What it could mean for Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-15
Trump ends Syria sanctions: What it could mean for Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-22
President Aoun meets US congressional delegation; Ronny Jackson emphasizes commitment to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-02-22
President Aoun meets US congressional delegation; Ronny Jackson emphasizes commitment to Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-06
Hezbollah tip-off helps Turkey foil plot to smuggle explosive pagers into Lebanon—Details emerge
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-06
Hezbollah tip-off helps Turkey foil plot to smuggle explosive pagers into Lebanon—Details emerge
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Lebanon’s deadly tradition: Stray bullets and lost lives in the 'epidemic' of celebratory gunfire
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Lebanon’s deadly tradition: Stray bullets and lost lives in the 'epidemic' of celebratory gunfire
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon left waiting amid shifting regional dynamics: Has Beirut fallen off the US priority list?
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon left waiting amid shifting regional dynamics: Has Beirut fallen off the US priority list?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:36
Speaker Berri says Washington failed to stop Israel’s attacks amid Syria’s normalization efforts
Lebanon News
02:36
Speaker Berri says Washington failed to stop Israel’s attacks amid Syria’s normalization efforts
2
Lebanon News
06:51
UN peacekeepers report 'unacceptable' confrontation in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:51
UN peacekeepers report 'unacceptable' confrontation in South Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
03:12
Lebanese Civil Defense escalates preparedness before municipal elections
Lebanon News
03:12
Lebanese Civil Defense escalates preparedness before municipal elections
4
Middle East News
08:19
Syria plans to print currency in UAE and Germany, ending Russian role: Reuters
Middle East News
08:19
Syria plans to print currency in UAE and Germany, ending Russian role: Reuters
5
World News
11:07
American-Lebanese man sentenced to 25 years for knife attack on Salman Rushdie
World News
11:07
American-Lebanese man sentenced to 25 years for knife attack on Salman Rushdie
6
Lebanon News
05:11
86 arrested over post-election shootings in North, Akkar, and Mount Lebanon: Sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
05:11
86 arrested over post-election shootings in North, Akkar, and Mount Lebanon: Sources tell LBCI
7
Lebanon News
05:00
MP Ghayath Yazbek tells LBCI: No alliance with Hezbollah in Beirut, Lebanon needs a unified state strategy
Lebanon News
05:00
MP Ghayath Yazbek tells LBCI: No alliance with Hezbollah in Beirut, Lebanon needs a unified state strategy
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon left waiting amid shifting regional dynamics: Has Beirut fallen off the US priority list?
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon left waiting amid shifting regional dynamics: Has Beirut fallen off the US priority list?
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More