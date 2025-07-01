News
Lebanon’s FM says better Syrian economy will benefit Beirut
Lebanon News
01-07-2025 | 05:58
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon’s FM says better Syrian economy will benefit Beirut
Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji said lifting international sanctions on Syria would help revive its economy and reduce smuggling across the Lebanese border.
In an interview with Sky News Arabia, Rajji said Syria’s improving conditions would have a direct impact on Lebanon, particularly by lowering illegal cross-border activity.
Rajji noted a shift in Damascus, saying the new Syrian administration recognizes Lebanon’s sovereignty and is open to border demarcation talks.
He confirmed receiving historical French documents, including maps from the 1920s and 1930s, that could assist in settling the Lebanon-Syria border issue.
The documents have been handed to the Lebanese defense ministry for technical review.
Rajji stressed that demarcating the border is a top priority, alongside the return of Syrian refugees and the fate of Lebanese missing in Syria. He acknowledged the challenges of curbing smuggling due to the porous and rugged border but said the Lebanese army is doing its best.
“When both countries are strong and capable, the border becomes secure,” he concluded.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Youssef Rajji
Sanctions
Syria
