Tense session: Lebanese Parliament passes key loan agreements and military grants

01-07-2025 | 13:10
Tense session: Lebanese Parliament passes key loan agreements and military grants
3min
Tense session: Lebanese Parliament passes key loan agreements and military grants

Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi  

Lebanon's Parliament resumed its legislative session on Tuesday under strained conditions after failing to secure quorum the previous evening. 

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri opened the session at 11:50 a.m. with only 63 lawmakers present, falling short of the required threshold for voting. It took an additional 15 minutes and direct calls from Berri's aides to MPs before the necessary quorum was secured.

The main blocs boycotting the session included members of the Lebanese Forces, the Kataeb Party, parts of the Change and Renewal Blocs, segments of the Moderation Bloc, and several independent MPs.

Despite the political divisions, Parliament proceeded to approve several critical measures. 

Following Monday's approval of a $250 million World Bank loan to support Lebanon's struggling energy sector, lawmakers on Tuesday ratified a second World Bank loan agreement worth $200 million aimed at economic recovery.

Domestically, the session saw Parliament endorse monthly grants of LBP 14 million for active military personnel and LBP 12 million for military retirees. 

Finance Minister Yassine Jaber pledged to study the feasibility of extending similar grants to retired civil servants, diplomats, and public school teachers. Sources estimate the total cost of the new grants for military personnel, retirees, judges, and university support funds at around LBP 19 trillion.

Parliament also discussed the ongoing push for fair salary adjustments across the public sector.

The debate over electoral law amendments resurfaced during the session, particularly concerning whether Lebanese expatriates should vote within their original electoral districts. 

MP Ali Fayad argued that some political factions are using the expatriate vote as a tool to invite foreign pressure on internal Lebanese affairs. 

Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker Elias Bou Saab criticized lawmakers who boycotted the session.

Among the other significant pieces of legislation passed was a law granting municipalities greater authority to increase service fees, enabling them to fund development projects and operations better.

The issue of parliamentary quorum is expected to persist in future sessions if the opposition maintains its boycott strategy. 

However, indications suggest they may be exploring alternative avenues to achieve their political objectives.
 

