News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Border situation: Rumors of foreign militants on Lebanon's border dismissed
News Bulletin Reports
01-07-2025 | 12:58
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Border situation: Rumors of foreign militants on Lebanon's border dismissed
Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
For weeks, social media and some media outlets in Lebanon have circulated alarming reports about foreign extremist fighters, including Uyghurs and Chechens, allegedly deployed along Lebanon's northern and eastern borders.
Claims of Syrian military build-ups, heightened Lebanese Army reinforcements, and rising border tensions have fueled public anxiety.
However, three separate security and field sources speaking to LBCI confirmed these reports are false. They stressed that Lebanon's northern and eastern borders with Syria remain stable, with no unusual military activity from either the Syrian or Lebanese side.
The sources denied the presence of Uyghur or Chechen fighters along the frontier and rejected claims of new Lebanese Army deployments, noting that border units have maintained their regular patrols and observation points without any change in operational posture.
On the Syrian side, defense sources also confirmed to LBCI that army units are positioned along the border as usual, with no extraordinary movements or escalations.
Security officials suggested that these inaccurate reports coincide with political pressures inside Lebanon over the future of Hezbollah's weapons and the ongoing Israeli-Syrian contacts. The timing also overlaps with the anticipated visit of U.S. envoy Tom Barrack to Beirut.
According to the sources, spreading false information about extremist fighters along the eastern border could be part of a broader narrative aimed at portraying Hezbollah and the tribal communities in the area as facing imminent security threats.
Security agencies expressed concern that such misinformation may be an attempt to distract from other undisclosed developments on the ground. Authorities have intensified internal surveillance to monitor for any suspicious activity within Lebanon.
Meanwhile, attention has shifted to real security concerns along Lebanon's southern and southeastern borders, where Israeli military activity has intensified. Israeli forces were seen operating within Lebanese territory near Mount Hermon on Monday.
Israel's recent moves included expanding its control over the summit of Mount Hermon, a strategic high ground straddling Lebanon, Syria, and Israel, overlooking vast parts of the region.
The occupation of the summit comes as part of Israel's broader expansion into the Golan Heights and southern Syria following the collapse of the previous Syrian regime.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Border
Situation
Rumors
Foreign
Militants
Lebanon
Syria
Next
Inside Israeli-Syrian normalization talks: What does a peace agreement offer both sides?
No unity, no ceasefire: Netanyahu’s government struggles with US proposal
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-30
Lebanon's president meets UNIFIL's new commander to discuss border issues
Lebanon News
2025-06-30
Lebanon's president meets UNIFIL's new commander to discuss border issues
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-09
As threats grow on border, Israel questions value of UN peacekeepers in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-09
As threats grow on border, Israel questions value of UN peacekeepers in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-03
Lebanon committed to ceasefire agreement, Israel's actions hinder border deployment, says President Aoun
Lebanon News
2025-06-03
Lebanon committed to ceasefire agreement, Israel's actions hinder border deployment, says President Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-28
Speaker Berri holds talks with international delegations on Lebanon's situation
Lebanon News
2025-04-28
Speaker Berri holds talks with international delegations on Lebanon's situation
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Tense session: Lebanese Parliament passes key loan agreements and military grants
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Tense session: Lebanese Parliament passes key loan agreements and military grants
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Drug shipment: Lebanon foils smuggling of five million Captagon pills bound for Saudi Arabia via Syria
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Drug shipment: Lebanon foils smuggling of five million Captagon pills bound for Saudi Arabia via Syria
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Inside Israeli-Syrian normalization talks: What does a peace agreement offer both sides?
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Inside Israeli-Syrian normalization talks: What does a peace agreement offer both sides?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-30
No unity, no ceasefire: Netanyahu’s government struggles with US proposal
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-30
No unity, no ceasefire: Netanyahu’s government struggles with US proposal
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-06-21
B-2 bombers moving to Guam amid Middle East tensions: Reuters
World News
2025-06-21
B-2 bombers moving to Guam amid Middle East tensions: Reuters
0
Middle East News
2025-06-10
Israel says activist Greta Thunberg leaving on flight to France
Middle East News
2025-06-10
Israel says activist Greta Thunberg leaving on flight to France
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-29
Political earthquake in Israel: Trump boldly intervenes in Netanyahu trial
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-29
Political earthquake in Israel: Trump boldly intervenes in Netanyahu trial
0
Middle East News
2025-06-23
No Iranian attack recorded at any US base other than Qatar, US military official tells Reuters
Middle East News
2025-06-23
No Iranian attack recorded at any US base other than Qatar, US military official tells Reuters
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:39
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
13:39
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:24
Lebanon drafts reply to US demand for Hezbollah to disarm: Sources tell Reuters
Lebanon News
10:24
Lebanon drafts reply to US demand for Hezbollah to disarm: Sources tell Reuters
2
Lebanon News
07:17
MEA adjusts flight schedule for July 2, 3, and 4 due to operational reasons
Lebanon News
07:17
MEA adjusts flight schedule for July 2, 3, and 4 due to operational reasons
3
Lebanon News
05:58
Lebanon’s FM says better Syrian economy will benefit Beirut
Lebanon News
05:58
Lebanon’s FM says better Syrian economy will benefit Beirut
4
Lebanon News
05:43
Parliament approves grant for active and retired military personnel
Lebanon News
05:43
Parliament approves grant for active and retired military personnel
5
Lebanon News
02:51
Child injured in Israeli airstrike near Jabal el Ahmar, health center reports
Lebanon News
02:51
Child injured in Israeli airstrike near Jabal el Ahmar, health center reports
6
Lebanon News
05:06
Quorum secured as 65 MPs arrive for Tuesday's session
Lebanon News
05:06
Quorum secured as 65 MPs arrive for Tuesday's session
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Tense session: Lebanese Parliament passes key loan agreements and military grants
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Tense session: Lebanese Parliament passes key loan agreements and military grants
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Border situation: Rumors of foreign militants on Lebanon's border dismissed
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Border situation: Rumors of foreign militants on Lebanon's border dismissed
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More