Saudi property developer Dar Global to list in London on Feb. 28

World
2023-02-23 | 10:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Saudi property developer Dar Global to list in London on Feb. 28
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Saudi property developer Dar Global to list in London on Feb. 28

Saudi property developer Dar Global said on Thursday it plans to directly list in London Stock Exchange's main market at a valuation of about $600 million.

Dar Global said it is expected to list its entire issued ordinary share capital on Feb. 28, adding that the listing was approved by Britain's Financial Conduct Authority.

Dar Global completed a private placement by issuing about 21 million shares at $3.33 per share to raise $72 million, the company said.
 

World

Middle East

Saudi Arabia

Property

Developer

Dar Global

List

London

Valuation

Stock

Exchange

LBCI Next
On eve of Ukraine war anniversary, Putin talks about boosting nuclear forces
Zelenskiy plans to attend July NATO summit in Vilnius
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-24

Dubai hopes to seize private sector listings, boost access to stock exchange

LBCI
Sports
2023-02-22

Saudi Arabia send first female team to ITF event

LBCI
World
2023-02-22

Toronto stocks seen up 6.2% by year-end, despite 'wall of worry'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-22

Earthquakes specialist Sarkis to LBCI: Building survey data should be precise, correct

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
11:50

From LA to Minneapolis, US bashed by severe winter storms

LBCI
World
11:38

Ukraine war's impact on trade not as bad as expected: WTO

LBCI
World
11:33

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says meeting with China 'desirable'

LBCI
World
10:43

Biden nominates former MasterCard chief Banga to head World Bank

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:35

Lebanon central bank governor faces new fraud, embezzlement charges

LBCI
Sports
07:39

UK commentator John Motson dies aged 77

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-22

Spotify launches ‘DJ,’ a new feature offering personalized music with AI-powered commentary

LBCI
World
05:07

Space telescope uncovers massive galaxies near cosmic dawn

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app