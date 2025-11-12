News
Southern Lebanon sees Israeli military flights and mock strikes
Lebanon News
12-11-2025 | 04:01
Southern Lebanon sees Israeli military flights and mock strikes
Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported Wednesday that Israeli military aircraft flew over the border area, reaching as far as Nabatieh, the Iqlim al-Touffah region, and the Litani River, conducting simulated airstrikes.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Israel
South
Aircraft
Nabatieh
Latest News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Middle East News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Middle East News
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
World News
World News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
