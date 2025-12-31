Warnings grow in Israel over limits of force against Hezbollah

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Israeli security and military officials have warned of the risks and consequences of attempting to settle the Hezbollah file through a military operation targeting the group alone, according to Israeli assessments of what they described as a green light given by U.S. President Donald Trump to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their recent meetings, alongside continued diplomatic efforts with the Lebanese state.



The officials cautioned that launching an operation aimed at undermining Hezbollah and eliminating its missile arsenal would be a grave mistake, arguing that the likelihood of failure would far outweigh the chances of success. They stressed that such an approach could entangle Israel in a prolonged and costly confrontation without achieving its stated objectives.



Israeli army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir said the war is ongoing, not only against Lebanon but across multiple fronts, reflecting Israel’s assessment that it is facing a broad and interconnected set of challenges rather than a single arena.



As part of their recommendations to decision-makers, security officials advocated a strategy they described as "systemic attrition," a gradual and complex weakening of Hezbollah’s capabilities. Under this approach, Israel would maintain its presence on Lebanese territory until what they describe as the dismantling of the group’s remaining weapons.



On the diplomatic track, the officials proposed steps including the full implementation of United Nations resolutions and ceasefire agreements along the northern border, an Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territories that remain disputed, and refraining from offensive cross-border engagements. They argued that such measures would make it harder for Hezbollah to justify continued possession of its weapons.