EU, Russia take strong positions as Ukraine war takes center stage on G20 meet eve

World
2023-03-01 | 05:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
EU, Russia take strong positions as Ukraine war takes center stage on G20 meet eve
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
EU, Russia take strong positions as Ukraine war takes center stage on G20 meet eve

The year-long Russian war in Ukraine took center stage on the eve of a G20 foreign ministers meeting on Wednesday with the European Union foreign policy chief saying the success of the gathering in New Delhi would be measured by what it could do about the war and its impact.

Russia said it would use the meeting to tell the world who, according to Moscow, was responsible for the political and economic crises the world finds itself in.

The foreign ministers meeting comes days after a meeting of finance chiefs of G20 countries in Bengaluru which was also overshadowed by Russia's war in Ukraine.

Delegates at the Bengaluru meeting wrangled over condemning Russia for the war, failed to reach a consensus on a joint statement and settled instead for a summary document.

"This war has to be condemned," Josep Borrell, the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, told reporters.

"I hope, I am sure that India's diplomatic capacity will be used in order to make Russia understand that this war has to finish," Borrell said.

A EU source separately said the EU delegation would not support a statement at the G20 meeting if it did not include condemnation of the war.

The comments came hours after Russia said it considers G20 a prestigious forum "where balanced consensus decisions should be made in the interests of all humankind".

"We intend to firmly and openly talk about the reasons and instigators of the current serious problems in world politics and the global economy," the Russian Embassy in New Delhi said in a statement late on Tuesday.

"The destructive policy of the US and its allies has already put the world on the brink of a disaster, provoked a rollback in socio-economic development and seriously aggravated the situation of the poorest countries," it said.

The New Delhi meeting is being attended by 40 delegations including Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang.

Lavrov arrived late on Tuesday and held talks with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Wednesday. He is also scheduled to meet his Chinese, Bangladeshi and South African counterparts.

The main G20 meetings will be held on Thursday after a welcome dinner on Wednesday.

G20 includes the wealthy G7 nations as well as Russia, China, India, Brazil, Australia and Saudi Arabia, among other nations.

Host India said the war in Ukraine would be an important point of discussion but "questions relating to food, energy and fertiliser security, the impact that the conflict has on these economic challenges that we face" would also receive "due focus".

Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, the country's top diplomat, said he also expected a clear message on terrorism. The role of crypto currencies will be a part of the message, he said.

Rising US-China tensions are also likely to feature at the foreign ministers' meeting.
 
REUTERS
 

World

EU

Russia

Russian

Ukraine

G20

LBCI Next
Extreme Yosemite rain eases drought but disrupts wildlife habitats
Russians intensify assault on Bakhmut, Ukrainian forces try to dig in
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-02-15

EU to sanction Iran entities involved in Russian war in Ukraine

LBCI
World
2023-02-28

Russians tighten noose on Ukraine's Bakhmut, Putin warns of Western espionage

LBCI
World
2023-02-28

'Extremely tense' as Russians bid to encircle Ukraine's Bakhmut

LBCI
World
2023-02-26

Ukraine military says Russian offensive near Yahidne unsuccessful

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:58

Canada home prices to drop 12% in 2023, still remain unaffordable for many: Reuters poll

LBCI
World
08:55

Hungary starts Finland, Sweden NATO bid ratification process

LBCI
World
08:45

German inflation unexpectedly accelerates in February

LBCI
World
08:22

Kremlin says it doesn't believe Ukrainian denial of attacks on Russia

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-01-23

Chelsea sale has given Glazers impetus to sell Manchester United

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-22

EDL’s losses will continue to accumulate amid ongoing currency depreciation

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Fuel prices keep on surging across Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-26

Will Lebanon be classified as failed state?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app