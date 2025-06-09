Israel's army conducts bulldozing operation near southern Lebanon village, gunfire reported in separate incident

The Israeli army carried out a bulldozing operation Monday near a newly established military position at the Al-Abbad junction, between the southern Lebanese towns of Markaba and Houla, Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported.



In a separate incident, gunfire was reported from the Hamames Hill area toward a pickup truck traveling on the Ain Arab–Wazzani road. The driver escaped unharmed, according to the agency.