Israel's army conducts bulldozing operation near southern Lebanon village, gunfire reported in separate incident

09-06-2025 | 08:55
0min
The Israeli army carried out a bulldozing operation Monday near a newly established military position at the Al-Abbad junction, between the southern Lebanese towns of Markaba and Houla, Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported.

In a separate incident, gunfire was reported from the Hamames Hill area toward a pickup truck traveling on the Ain Arab–Wazzani road. The driver escaped unharmed, according to the agency.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Gunfire

