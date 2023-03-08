News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Putin's cellist friend moved millions through Swiss bank accounts -prosecutors
World
2023-03-08 | 08:14
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Putin's cellist friend moved millions through Swiss bank accounts -prosecutors
A concert cellist linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin moved millions of francs through Swiss bank accounts without any proper checks, Swiss prosecutors said on Wednesday at the start of a trial of four bankers accused of helping him.
Prosecutors alleged that Sergei Roldugin, a close friend of the Russian president, deposited millions of francs in Swiss bank accounts between 2014 and 2016.
The four bankers - three Russians who worked in Zurich and one Swiss - appeared at Zurich District Court on Wednesday and denied charges of lacking diligence in financial transactions. They cannot be identified under Swiss reporting restrictions.
The prosecution told the court they failed to do enough to determine the identity of the beneficial owner of the funds. Sums of around 30 million Swiss francs ($31.84 million) were involved in the case, said public prosecutor Jan Hoffmann.
Roldugin was named the owner of two accounts opened at Gazprombank Switzerland in 2014.
This was despite Roldugin who appears on Switzerland's list of sanctioned Russians - having no listed activity as a businessman on his bank documents.
At the time, the musician told the New York Times that he was certainly not a businessman and did not himself own millions, according to the indictment.
Roldugin was among scores of members of Putin's inner circle sanctioned by the West, including Switzerland, after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
Reuters has approached his representatives for comment.
The case highlights how people like Roldugin were used as "straw-men", the indictment seen by Reuters said, a way to hide the true owners of money.
"All the evidence runs contrary to Sergey Roldugin being the real owner of the assets," prosecuting lawyer Hoffmann told the court.
Defense lawyer Bernhard Loetscher said there was no proof that Roldugin was not the real owner of the assets.
"Doubts about the identity of the true owner are not enough from a criminal law point of view," Loetscher told the court.
Prosecutors are seeking suspended sentences of seven months for each of the bankers. The trial is expected to last one day.
QUESTIONS ABOUT PUTIN'S ASSETS
There is little trace of Putin's assets.
"It is well known that ... Putin officially only has an income of 100,000 Swiss francs, and is not wealthy, but in fact has enormous assets which are managed by persons close to him," the indictment said.
Reuters has asked the Kremlin for comment on Putin's relationship with Roldugin and about his own wealth and assets.
Putin has in the past said that Roldugin is a friend, a brilliant musician and benefactor who has honestly earned some money from a minority stake in a Russian company.
The Kremlin has previously dismissed any suggestion that Roldugin's funds are linked to the Russian leader as anti-Russian "Putinophobia". Putin's finances are a matter of public record, says the Kremlin, saying he has regularly declared his assets and salary to Russian voters.
GODFATHER
The bankers in the case did not carry out sufficient checks to see if Roldugin was the true owner of the assets in question, the indictment said.
"At the time of the opening of the account it was reported in various articles ... that Sergei Roldugin was a close friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin and godfather of his daughter," it said.
Other red flags were ignored, and the defendants did not attempt to clarify the plausibility of Roldugin being the real owner of the assets, or the money's origin, it added.
In the bank's documents, only Roldugin's professional activity as a musician was listed, making his ownership and involvement "in no way plausible", the court documents said.
In Switzerland, banks are obliged to reject or terminate business relationships if there are doubts about the identity of the contracting party.
Both of the accounts in Roldugin's name were closed in September 2016.
($1 = 0.9421 Swiss francs)
REUTERS
World
Putin
Swiss
Bank
Accounts
Prosecutors
Russia
Russian
Francs
Next
Studying Ukraine war, China's military minds fret over US missiles, Starlink
In Iraq, German minister condemns Iran's cross-border attacks
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-02-28
Russians tighten noose on Ukraine's Bakhmut, Putin warns of Western espionage
World
2023-02-28
Russians tighten noose on Ukraine's Bakhmut, Putin warns of Western espionage
0
World
2023-02-23
Ukraine unveils banknote for anniversary of Russian invasion
World
2023-02-23
Ukraine unveils banknote for anniversary of Russian invasion
0
World
2023-01-13
Putin ally suggests confiscating property of Russian war critics
World
2023-01-13
Putin ally suggests confiscating property of Russian war critics
0
World
2023-01-07
Putin praises Russian Orthodox Church for backing troops in Ukraine
World
2023-01-07
Putin praises Russian Orthodox Church for backing troops in Ukraine
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
09:42
Int'l Women's Day events highlight gaps in gender equality
World
09:42
Int'l Women's Day events highlight gaps in gender equality
0
World
09:38
West cautious on Nord Stream blasts, Germany confirms raiding suspect ship
World
09:38
West cautious on Nord Stream blasts, Germany confirms raiding suspect ship
0
World
09:31
PwC hit with $8.9 million penalty for 'serious breaches' on Babcock audits
World
09:31
PwC hit with $8.9 million penalty for 'serious breaches' on Babcock audits
0
World
08:14
Consortium signs $34 billion MoU for hydrogen project in Mauritania
World
08:14
Consortium signs $34 billion MoU for hydrogen project in Mauritania
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-03-07
LBCI News in English is now on Instagram
Breaking Headlines
2023-03-07
LBCI News in English is now on Instagram
0
World
2023-03-03
Oil prices stable, heading for weekly gain
World
2023-03-03
Oil prices stable, heading for weekly gain
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-21
Magnitude 4.6 earthquake strikes Syria, Lebanon: EMSC
Lebanon News
2023-01-21
Magnitude 4.6 earthquake strikes Syria, Lebanon: EMSC
0
Press Highlights
03:23
“Will Nasrallah-Frangieh duo burn Lebanon down?”: Saudi newspaper Okaz
Press Highlights
03:23
“Will Nasrallah-Frangieh duo burn Lebanon down?”: Saudi newspaper Okaz
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
06:26
Banks lack liquidity: Secretary General of Banks Association Fadi Khalaf
Lebanon Economy
06:26
Banks lack liquidity: Secretary General of Banks Association Fadi Khalaf
2
Press Highlights
03:37
"Frangieh's candidacy, Lebanon is sinking, scenario of chaos looms": Saudi newspaper Okaz
Press Highlights
03:37
"Frangieh's candidacy, Lebanon is sinking, scenario of chaos looms": Saudi newspaper Okaz
3
Lebanon Economy
08:04
EDL raises alarm over exchange rate discrimination to BDL
Lebanon Economy
08:04
EDL raises alarm over exchange rate discrimination to BDL
4
Press Highlights
03:23
“Will Nasrallah-Frangieh duo burn Lebanon down?”: Saudi newspaper Okaz
Press Highlights
03:23
“Will Nasrallah-Frangieh duo burn Lebanon down?”: Saudi newspaper Okaz
5
World
04:39
Russians claim control over eastern Bakhmut, Ukrainians defiant
World
04:39
Russians claim control over eastern Bakhmut, Ukrainians defiant
6
News Bulletin Reports
08:51
Saudi newspaper Okaz features controversial image, headlines of Nasrallah, Frangieh following presidential candidacy
News Bulletin Reports
08:51
Saudi newspaper Okaz features controversial image, headlines of Nasrallah, Frangieh following presidential candidacy
7
News Bulletin Reports
08:28
Frangieh's official presidential bid announcement expected soon
News Bulletin Reports
08:28
Frangieh's official presidential bid announcement expected soon
8
Lebanon News
03:40
Fuel prices keep on surging across Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:40
Fuel prices keep on surging across Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store