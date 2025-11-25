Putin congratulates Lebanon on Independence Day, reaffirms support for sovereignty

25-11-2025 | 08:47
Putin congratulates Lebanon on Independence Day, reaffirms support for sovereignty
0min
Putin congratulates Lebanon on Independence Day, reaffirms support for sovereignty

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory letter to Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on the occasion of Lebanon’s Independence Day.

Putin noted that relations between Russia and Lebanon have “traditionally been friendly,” expressing confidence that they will continue to grow in a way that benefits both nations and strengthens security and stability in the Middle East.

He reaffirmed Russia’s firm support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and national unity, stressing that any external interference in the country’s internal affairs is unacceptable.
 

