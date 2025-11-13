News
Al Qadar
UNRWA says Palestinian refugees in Lebanon struggle amid deepening economic crisis and funding shortfalls
Lebanon News
13-11-2025 | 09:18
UNRWA says Palestinian refugees in Lebanon struggle amid deepening economic crisis and funding shortfalls
In a statement on Thursday, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said that Palestinian refugees in Lebanon continue to face severe challenges as the country’s economic crisis drags on, coupled with long-standing restrictions on their basic rights, including access to employment and property ownership—factors that further heighten their vulnerability.
Poverty rates among Palestinian refugees are estimated between 70 and 80 percent, leaving most unable to afford private services. UNRWA remains their sole lifeline, providing essential services such as education, healthcare, environmental health, social support, and emergency assistance.
Despite its ongoing financial instability, UNRWA noted that it continues to offer core services in Lebanon, including education for 34,000 children across 60 schools and primary healthcare through 26 clinics that serve around 200,000 patients annually. The agency says it is committed to maintaining service quality and efficiency despite limited resources.
The statement indicated that Palestinian refugees also benefit from hospitalization support under a cost-sharing system between UNRWA and patients at 32 partner hospitals across Lebanon. Coverage for cancer treatment remains at 16,000 U.S. dollars per patient per year, double the 2021 amount, and the agency raised its contribution rate for cancer patients from 50 to 75 percent in 2023.
UNRWA conducts annual verification exercises to ensure accuracy in school enrollment data and balanced classroom sizes. The latest review showed a decrease from an expected 37,058 students to 34,427 enrolled, prompting adjustments in class formations.
Some under-enrolled sections were closed, while new ones were opened where needed, part of the agency’s ongoing efforts to enhance educational efficiency.
In past years, UNRWA received emergency funding that allowed it to distribute cash assistance to over 65 percent of vulnerable Palestinian refugees.
However, the agency said that it has not yet received the necessary financial contributions for the second half of this year. UNRWA acknowledged the frustration among refugees who rely heavily on this aid to meet their families’ basic needs.
Cash assistance distribution now depends entirely on available funding. After extensive fundraising efforts, UNRWA announced that it has secured financing for an additional round of cash aid to Palestinian refugees from Syria living in Lebanon in 2025.
Distribution is scheduled to begin in December 2025, with mechanisms in place to support families who have recently returned to Syria since the last disbursement.
UNRWA reiterated its commitment to maintaining essential services, including education, healthcare, and other vital programs, stressing that its top priority is to ensure that no child is deprived of schooling and no patient is denied medical care.
